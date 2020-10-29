See inside: Hotel adjacent to Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center opens to public

WATERLOO — The hotel adjacent to the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center fully opened to the public Thursday after major renovations, signaling progress on a complex that is expected to grow the area's economy.

The hotel, which sits at West Fourth and Commercial streets, includes two brands combined into one name: The Best Western Plus Executive Residency Waterloo – Cedar Falls. The hotel includes some standard rooms for short stays, and larger suites for longer stays. The opening came after more than $10 million in investments and more than 10 months of construction.

The first 100 rooms, part of the Best Western Plus, opened to the public at the end of July. The other 71 rooms, part of the Executive Residency, opened in October. Tom Busch, regional development director for Best Western, said the two brands allow the hotel to reach two different markets.

The hotel was previously called the Ramada, owned by a Chicago developer. It was purchased by South Dakota hotel investor Makenda LLC for renovations. The company hired 40 contractors to help with renovations, including 35 locally, said Makenda vice president Rod Lindquist.

"We never second-guessed ourselves," said Brian Kern, president and CEO of Makenda. "We were all in from the start, and we couldn't be happier."