Season golf rates in Waterloo could increase for certain groups

WATERLOO — Season ticket prices in 2021 for Waterloo golf courses could increase by $50 for adults and seniors and $100 for families.

The Leisure Services Commission unanimously recommended Tuesday the increases for approval by the Waterloo City Council. The change will be considered at Monday’s council meeting, said Paul Huting, leisure services director. The proposed rate hikes are the first for season tickets since 2014, according to city records.

The rate changes do not apply to daily fees or junior, junior morning or young adult season tickets.

“We’re still trying to target younger markets,” said J.B. Bolger, who oversees golf operations for the commission.

The new season ticket prices would be $850 for adults, $800 for seniors, $730 for senior weekdays and $1,300 for families.

Waterloo’s 2021 prices would remain lower than Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids golf courses, and would stay higher than Waverly’s public course, according to city records.

“I think these prices would certainly allow us to stay more competitive compared to those other courses,” Bolger said.