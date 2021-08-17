Scooters Giving Free Drink to Teacher's Today

CEDAR FALLS -- To salute America’s amazing teachers, there will be a “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day” today. Teachers will receive a free drink of any size to celebrate them and the back-to-school season.

Scooter’s Coffee would like to thank teachers for their leadership, courage and flexibility, especially throughout the pandemic as they quickly adapted to online teaching. Teachers are inspirations, and they often go beyond the call of duty. For example, teachers spent an average of $745 of their own money on school supplies during the 2019-2020 school year, according to AdpotAClassroom.org.