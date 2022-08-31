 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

  • Updated
  • 0

In an unfinished part of his basement, 95-year-old Richard Soller zips around a makeshift track encircling boxes full of medals he’s won for track and field and long-distance running.

Without a hint of breathlessness, he says: “I can put in miles down here.”

Steps away is an expensive leather recliner he bought when he retired from Procter & Gamble with visions of relaxing into old age. He proudly proclaims he’s never used it; he’s been too busy training for competitions such as the National Senior Games.

Soller, who lives near Cincinnati, has achieved an enviable goal chased by humans since ancient times: Staying healthy and active in late life. It’s a goal that eludes so many that growing old is often associated with getting frail and sick. But scientists are trying to change that — and tackle one of humanity’s biggest challenges — through a little known but flourishing field of aging research called cellular senescence.

People are also reading…

It’s built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing and enter a “senescent” state in response to various forms of damage. The body removes most of them. But others linger like zombies. They aren’t dead. But as the Mayo Clinic's Nathan LeBrasseur puts it, they can harm nearby cells like moldy fruit corrupting a fruit bowl. They accumulate in older bodies, which mounting evidence links to age-related conditions such as dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis.

But scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped?

“The ability to understand aging – and the potential to intervene in the fundamental biology of aging – is truly the greatest opportunity we have had, maybe in history, to transform human health,” LeBrasseur says.

With the number of people 65 or older expected to double globally by 2050, cellular senescence is “a very hot topic,” says Viviana Perez Montes of the National Institutes of Health.

About 100 companies, plus academic teams, are exploring drugs to target senescent cells. And research offers tantalizing clues that people may be able to help tame senescence themselves using the strategy favored by Soller: exercise.

Although no one thinks senescence holds the key to super long life, Tufts University researcher Christopher Wiley hopes for a day when fewer people suffer with age-related diseases.

“I’m not looking for the fountain of youth,” Wiley says. “I’m looking for the fountain of not being sick when I’m older.”

MORTAL CELLS

Leonard Hayflick, the scientist who discovered cellular senescence in 1960, is himself vital at 94. He’s a professor of anatomy at the University of California, San Francisco, and continues to write, present and speak on the topic.

His scientific renown didn’t come easily. He discovered cellular senescence by accident, cultivating human fetal cells for a project on cancer biology and noticing they stopped dividing after about 50 population doublings. This wasn’t a big surprise; cell cultures often failed because of things like contamination. What was surprising was that others stopped dividing at the same point. The phenomenon was later called “the Hayflick limit.”

The finding, Hayflick says, challenged “60-year-old dogma” that normal human cells could replicate forever. A paper he authored with colleague Paul Moorhead was rejected by a prominent scientific journal, and Hayflick faced a decade of ridicule after it was published in Experimental Cell Research in 1961.

“It followed the usual pattern of major discoveries in science, where the discoverer is first ridiculed and then somebody says, ‘Well, maybe it works’ … then it becomes accepted to some extent, then becomes more widely accepted,” Hayflick says.

ZOMBIE BUILDUP

Scientists say cell senescence can be useful. It likely evolved at least in part to suppress the development of cancer by limiting the capacity of cells to keep dividing. It happens throughout our lives, triggered by things like DNA damage and the shortening of telomeres, structures that cap and protect the ends of chromosomes. Senescent cells play a role in wound healing, embryonic development and childbirth.

Problems can arise when they build up.

“When you’re young, your immune system is able to recognize these senescent cells and eliminate them,” Perez says. “But when we start getting old … the activity of our immune system also gets diminished, so we’re losing the capacity to eliminate them.”

Experimental drugs designed to selectively clear senescent cells have been dubbed “senolytics,” and Mayo holds patents on some. In mice, they’ve been shown to be effective at delaying, preventing or easing several age-related disorders.

Possible benefits for people are just emerging, and at least a dozen clinical trials with senolytics are now testing things like whether they can help control Alzheimer’s progression and improve skeletal health.

Amid the buzz, some companies market dietary supplements as senolytics. But researchers warn they haven’t been shown to work or proven safe.

‘MOST PROMISING TOOL’

Today, LeBrasseur, who directs a center on aging at Mayo, says exercise is “the most promising tool that we have” for good functioning in late life.

Research suggests it counters the buildup of senescent cells. For example, a study LeBrasseur led last year provided the first evidence in humans that exercise can significantly reduce indicators, found in the bloodstream, of the burden of senescent cells in the body.

Many older adults, like Soller, intuitively equate exercise with youthfulness.

After a torn hamstring stopped him from running track in high school, Soller fell into an unhealthy lifestyle in early adulthood, smoking two packs of cigarettes daily. But he and his wife Jean quit when their daughter Mary came along.

He started running again just before turning 50, and since then has run in races across the U.S. and participated in decades of Senior Games competitions. In May, Soller joined 12,000 like-minded athletes in Florida for the latest national games in the Fort Lauderdale area – winning five medals to add to his collection of 1,500 prizes.

Soller says exercise keeps him fit enough to handle whatever comes his way.

“Do as much as you can,” he says. “That should be the goal for anyone to stay healthy.”

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future

Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future

Get ready for a sizzling future. A new study says that what meteorologists consider dangerous heat will happen at least three times more often in coming decades as climate change worsens. That means a heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, of 103 degrees or higher which now happens in mid-latitude areas as an occasional summer shock. But it will hit those places 20 to 50 times a year by mid century. And the study says the tropics will have it worse. A heat index of more than 124 degrees, which now rarely happens, should hit seven to 30 days a year by the end of the century in places like India.

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem

NASA has scrubbed the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight after a cascade of last-minute problems, including unexplained trouble related to an engine. The next launch attempt won't be until Friday at the earliest. The 322-foot rocket was set to lift off Monday morning from Florida on its first flight, a mission to propel an empty capsule into orbit around the moon. The shakedown flight will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA moon rocket on track for launch despite lightning hits

NASA's new moon rocket remains on track for a Monday liftoff, despite a series of lightning strikes at the launch pad. Officials said Sunday that neither the rocket nor ground equipment suffered any damage. Five lightning strikes were confirmed Saturday, hitting the 600-foot towers surrounding the rocket at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The 322-foot rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It's poised to send an empty crew capsule into lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's Apollo program. Astronauts could return to the moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well.

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies. The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value. Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Cry wolf? Debate over presence of wolves in Northeast

Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region? Advocates say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. Not everyone is convinced. State wildlife officials say there’s no evidence wild wolves are back in region, though some concede the possibility of scattered lone wolves. New York environmental officials say a separate DNA analysis they commissioned determined the animal was most closely identified as an eastern coyote. More tests are being done.

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists have created synthetic mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg and womb. The lab-created embryos mirror natural mouse embryos up to 8 ½ days after fertilization, with structures including one like a beating heart. Research on the synthetic embryos was published Thursday in the journal Nature and is similar to research published earlier this month in the journal Cell. In the near term, researchers hope this will provide a model to do research without the need for as many lab animals. The feat could also lay the foundation for creating synthetic human embryos in the future.

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

Europe plan for floating gas terminals raises climate fears

As winter nears, European nations, desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia, have embraced a short-term fix: A series of roughly 20 floating terminals that would receive liquefied natural gas from other countries and convert it into heating fuel. Yet the plan, with the first floating terminals set to deliver natural gas by year’s end, has raised alarms among scientists who fear the long-term consequences for the environment. They warn that these terminals would perpetuate Europe’s reliance on natural gas, which releases climate-warming methane and carbon dioxide when it’s produced, transported and burned.

Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

A new Missouri law will soon outlaw books with sexually explicit images from school libraries. The law takes effect Sunday. It will make it a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail for educators to give K-12 students books with photos, drawings or other visual depictions that are sexually explicit. There are exceptions for anatomy, biology, art or other images that are educational. The law does not ban written descriptions that might be considered sexually explicit. The Missouri Association of School Librarians says the law likely will only apply to certain comic books and graphic novels, which are longer comic books.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jackson water crisis worsens after major flooding in Mississippi

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News