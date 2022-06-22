 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wildfire threatens unspoiled Georgia island rich in history

  • 0

ST. CATHERINES ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Wildfires sparked by lightning have scorched hundreds of acres on this unspoiled island off the Georgia coast, where crews are battling to protect plantation ruins, the remnants of a 16th century Spanish mission and archaeological sites that have yielded human artifacts thousands of years old.

St. Catherines Island has long been prized as an ecological and historic coastal treasure. Giant sea turtles nest on its beaches and ring-tailed lemurs, brought to the island decades ago, live in its dense forest. Slave quarters made from oyster-shell tabby survive on the island, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Savannah, as does the home of a signer of the Declaration of Independence.

Protected for decades under ownership of a private foundation, St. Catherines Island has seen roughly 15% of its land area burn since a lightning storm sparked fires June 11. Severe drought left the island tinder-dry, allowing flames to rapidly spread. Columns of black smoke have been visible from the mainland, and raging flames reaching the treetops have at times burned near the beach.

People are also reading…

“We have an untouched history, so we go above and beyond to try to protect that," Michael Halderson, the island's manager and only fulltime resident, told reporters Wednesday during a boat tour of the island's perimeter, where smoldering fire formed thick smoke among blackened trees.

The island fires are among more than 30,000 that have burned roughly 4,600 square miles nationwide during one of the worst starts the U.S. has seen to its wildfire season.

Halderson and his small staff of seven worked nonstop for days trying to contain the flames until they realized four separate fires were burning across the island's 6,700 acres (2,700 hectares).

Help arrived last week from the Georgia Forestry Commission, which mobilized about 15 wildland firefighters with bulldozers for plowing fire breaks as well as planes and a helicopter equipped to dump water on the flames. Another 25 fire team members were expected to arrive Thursday.

Crews haven't attacked the fires with trench-digging plows as aggressively as they normally would, given the island's history as a trove of historical treasures.

Over the decades, archaeologists have located the site where Catholic missionaries from Spain established a church and settlement on the island in the 1570s. Others have found evidence of humans living here 4,500 years ago. In total, the island has yielded well over 1 million artifacts.

Concerned that heavy plows could destroy undiscovered buried treasures, firefighters in some areas have taken a slower approach using bulldozers to scrape just a few inches (centimeters) from the ground — enough to clear grasses and vegetation so they won't fuel the spread of approaching fire.

Areas of the island considered more sensitive are being doused with water from the air, said Byron Haire, a spokesman for the forestry commission team.

“We want to get this fire stopped, but we just have to slow down," Haire said, adding that crews are trying “to keep a light hand on the land vs. the heavy hand of a machine that digs up a lot of dirt.”

Haire estimated the fires so far have burned up to 1,000 acres (405 hectares). Low humidity and unpredictable winds have made fighting the blazes more difficult.

Still, crews have managed to keep the flames out of the island's compound that includes lodging for visiting researchers and a radio tower that's vital for communications. Also protected in that area is the former home of Button Gwinnett, a signer of the Declaration of Independence who bought the island in 1766 and lived there until he died in 1777 after being mortally wounded in a duel.

Flames crept close to the tabby plantation ruins on the island's south end until a helicopter snuffed them with water dumped from a giant bucket, Halderson said. He said fire burned through the Spanish mission site, where planted palm trees outline the footprint of the church that stood there centuries ago, but appeared to do little damage.

As for the island's wildlife, both Halderson and Haire noted that animals typically are adept at avoiding fire. In some areas scorched when the fire first started, new plants have already begun to sprout.

Still, Halderson said doesn't expect the fires to be extinguished any time soon.

“This will continue until we get significant rain,” Halderson said. “It could take weeks. It could be months.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

Afghanistan's state-run news agency reported a powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of the country's east, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Wednesday's quake was the country's deadliest in two decades. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6.1 earthquake near the Pakistani border. But early footage from villages tucked among the rough mountains showed residents picking through rubble of collapsed stone and mud-brick houses. The disaster posed a major test for the Taliban-led government. The Taliban seized power last year as the U.S. and its allies were withdrawing from the country.

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed. It says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression. Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless. Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.

Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

Wildfires in northern Arizona are crossing land rich with signs of human existence through centuries. The vast landscape marked by rugged mountains, high desert and towering ponderosa pines is dense with archaeological sites and artifacts. As efforts to fight wildfires advance, crews are doing more to avoid or minimize damage from bulldozers and other modern-day firefighting tools. Archaeologists say those efforts ensure ancient tools and dwellings unique to the arid U.S. Southwest are protected for future generations. Navajo archaeologist Jason Nez says the work also helps educate those on the fire line about the continued presence of Indigenous peoples.

Arizona wildfire near Kitt Peak observatory 40% contained

Authorities say a lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the a national observatory southwest of Tucson is 40% contained. More than 300 firefighters are working to suppress the wildfire Saturday. If all goes as planned, authorities say the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday. The wind-whipped fire started June 11 on a remote ridge on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation, near Kitt Peak. It had grown to 27.5 square miles before rain fell on the area Saturday. The fire was up to 29.4 square miles as of Sunday. Flames had reached Kitt Peak by Thursday, and officials ordered evacuations in a small community north of the mountain.

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

People are flocking to parks and pools across Western Europe for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in France and Spain. There were highs of 38 Celsius (over 100 Fahrenheit) in Germany on Saturday. Officials warned of wildfires across the western Mediterranean region as high temperatures and a long dry spell made for combustible conditions. The European Commission said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy. Authorities in France described the situation as “really exceptional” and predicted that a peak of 43 Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit) could be reached Saturday before thunderstorms bring cooler weather.

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

A culmination of unique events led to the recent extensive flooding in the Yellowstone region. Water quickly rose in an area that was in an extended drought, forcing officials to race to save homes, roads and towns. Mountain snow accumulated in the late spring. During a warm stretch, rain fell and melted snowpack, causing a tremendous amount of water to flow down the mountains. The resulting flood raged higher and faster than the rare benchmark 500-year storm. La Nina conditions occur when parts of the Pacific cool and while those conditions keep the Southwest dry, they can lead to more rain and snow in the Northwest. It is another extreme weather event in a warming world.

Watch Now: Related Video

Title IX: Scurry's career, law forever linked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News