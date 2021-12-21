 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
AP

SpaceX launches Christmas presents, supplies to station

  • Updated
  • 0
SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021. The rocket is carrying supplies for the International Space Station.

 Craig Bailey - member, Florida Today

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched Christmas gifts, goodies and supplies to the International Space Station on Tuesday and got a present in return: the company’s 100th successful rocket landing.

The predawn liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was barely visible in the fog and clouds, as the Falcon rocket hoisted a Dragon capsule loaded with more than 6,500 pounds (2,950 kilograms) of gear for the station's seven astronauts. Several minutes later, the first-stage booster landed upright on an ocean platform, six years to the day that Elon Musk’s company accomplished its first booster touchdown in 2015.

This particular booster was making its first flight. A few days ago, a SpaceX booster made its 11th flight.

“It's critical to lower the cost of spaceflight to continue to reuse these boosters more and more times. A hundred is a big milestone, so we're excited about that,” said SpaceX’s Sarah Walker, a mission manager. “We're also excited to see how few new boosters we have to produce as the years go by.”

People are also reading…

Among the items due to arrive at the space station Wednesday: Christmas presents from the astronauts’ families, as well as smoked fish and turkey, green beans and fruitcake for a holiday feast. NASA’s space station program manager Joel Montalbano wouldn’t divulge anything else. “I won’t get in front of Santa Claus and tell you what's going to be sent up,” he told reporters on the eve of launch.

The delivery also includes a laundry detergent experiment. Station astronauts currently trash their dirty clothes; Procter & Gamble Co. is developing a fully degradable detergent for eventual use at the station, on the moon and beyond.

SpaceX is ending the year with 31 launches, the most ever by the company.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

HOUSTON (AP) — The 10 people killed at the Astroworld music festival in Houston all died from compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge in which attendees were packed so tightly that many could not breathe or move their arms, officials announced Thursday.

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News