 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Smacked asteroid's debris trail more than 6,000 miles long

  • 0
Space Asteroid Strike

This image made available by NOIRLab shows a plume of dust and debris blasted from the surface of the asteroid Dimorphos by NASA's DART spacecraft after it impacted on Sept. 26, 2022, captured by the U.S. National Science Foundation's NOIRLab's SOAR telescope in Chile. The expanding, comet-like tail is more than 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) long.

 Uncredited - hogp, NSF's NOIRLab

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of miles of debris from the impact.

Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. Their remarkable observation two days after last month's planetary defense test was recently released a National Science Foundation lab in Arizona.

The image shows an expanding, comet-like tail more than 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) long, consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.

This plume is accelerating away from the harmless asteroid, in large part, because of pressure on it from solar radiation, said Matthew Knight of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation along with Lowell Observatory's Teddy Kareta using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope.

People are also reading…

Scientists expect the tail to get even longer and disperse even more, becoming so tenuous at one point that it's undetectable.

“At that point, the material will be like any other dust floating around the solar system," Knight said in an email Tuesday.

More observations are planned to determine how much and what kind of material was hurled from the 525-foot (160-meter) Dimorphos, a moonlet of a larger asteroid.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA's Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to deflect an asteroid's orbit was intended as a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock heads our way. Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and still do not, according to NASA.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

Three scientists have jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, including the secure encryption of information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for discovering the way that unseen particles, known as photons, can be linked, or “entangled,” with each other even when they are separated by large distances. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

A scientist who built a global COVID-19 website received this year's Lasker award for public service. The Lasker Foundation, which gives out annual prizes for medical research, announced this year's winners on Wednesday. The Johns Hopkins University researcher was honored for creating the website to track COVID cases and deaths worldwide, and sharing the information with the public. A biologist in Hong Kong won the medical research award for designing a prenatal blood test that can screen for Down syndrome without an invasive procedure. Three other scientists were recognized for their work on key immune proteins.

New report: Oil spills from offshore transportation way down

New report: Oil spills from offshore transportation way down

A new government report says oil spills from tankers and pipelines in U.S. dropped dramatically from the last decade of the 1990s to the one from 2010 through 2019. It says the amount spilled and dumped in wastewater from drilling rigs and production platforms has increased because there's more work offshore. The report was released Wednesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. It also says oil in runoff, largely from cars and cities, is the biggest source of ocean oil pollution, with natural seeps second and spills in third place. But it says hard data on oil in runoff is scarce.

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem

Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem

As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea may be, there are alarming incidents of massive methane releases happening around the world constantly. Climate scientists have found that methane from the oil and gas industry is far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major firms that they’ve reduced their emissions. That matters because natural gas, a fossil fuel widely used to heat homes and provide electricity, is made up of methane, a potent climate warming gas.

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

A quick study by two scientists calculates that climate change made Hurricane Ian 10% rainier than it would have been if there were no such thing as global warming. Thursday's analysis, which was not peer reviewed, is based on 20 computer simulations of a world with no climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. Scientists then compared those scenarios to what was playing out in real time with Hurricane Ian. The authors compared the highest rainfall rates over three hours.

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

US outlines plan for long-term baby formula imports

U.S. regulators have revealed their plan to allow foreign baby formula manufactures to stay on the market long term. The Friday announcement from the Food and Drug Administration aims to diversify the nation’s highly concentrated formula industry and prevent future shortages. The U.S. has been forced to turn to foreign suppliers to boost formula supplies after FDA inspectors temporarily shuttered the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant in February. Since then the U.S. has imported the equivalent of 300 million bottles of formula. Under the new plan, foreign manufacturers will have until 2025 to comply with U.S. standards for formula nutrition, labeling and manufacturing.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK government makes tax cut U-turn for rich after market turmoil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News