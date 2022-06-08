 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

  • 0

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days, with cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California expected to top 110 degrees.

Parts of New Mexico and Texas also will see triple-digits.

Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn't mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined.

“Though weather conditions are going to be nice, you have to limit your outdoor activities significantly," said Gabriel Lojero of the National Weather Service in Phoenix.

The temperatures forecast from Wednesday through Monday are the highest yet this year. Scientists say more frequent and intense heat waves are likely in the future because of climate change and a deepening drought.

The effects of spiking temperatures are felt most acutely among vulnerable populations, including people without homes and workers who labor outside. Homeless people are about 200 times more likely to die from heat-associated causes, said David Hondula, a climate scientist who leads the city of Phoenix's Office of Heat Response and Mitigation.

People are also reading…

At least 130 homeless individuals were among the 339 people who died from heat-associated causes last year in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, and has the highest population of any county in Arizona.

Phoenix already is considered the hottest big city in the United States. A heat wave last summer pushed temperatures up to 118 degrees (48 Celsius).

Most everyone in central and southern Arizona, southern Nevada and southeast California will be at risk for heat-related illness if they don't take proper precautions, Lojero said. Those include wearing light-colored clothing, staying hydrated and seeking shade if they need to go outside.

Temperatures are expected to tie or break records, even at night when it's cooler, before dropping overall early next week.

Phoenix and Yuma are forecast to be just shy of 115 degrees (46 C) on Saturday when the heat peaks across the region. Blythe and El Centro in California will be at or above that temperature. Las Vegas will top out at 111 degrees (44 C) during the heat wave, the National Weather Service said.

Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon also will see triple-digit temperatures — a reminder that the weather changes drastically from the canyon's rim to its inner depths.

Some places in New Mexico also are expected to see temperatures that could break records over the weekend. Thunderstorms over the next couple of days could cause flash flooding in areas that have been scorched by wildfire, forecasters said.

While temperatures had cooled this week in Texas, the heat is building through the weekend.

The sizzling numbers come ahead of the annual rainy season in the Southwest, known simply as the monsoon, that starts in mid-June and runs through September. Weather experts say the phenomenon has equal chances of being above, below and normal this year in Arizona.

Associated Press writer Anita Snow in Phoenix contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China is preparing to launch a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station. The China Manned Space Agency announced Saturday that the spaceship is due to blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 a.m. Sunday. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. The mission includes veteran Commander Chen Dong, Liu Yang, who was China's first female astronaut to reach space in 2012, and first-timer Cai Xuzhe. China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003.

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Novel genetic experiment shrinks tough-to-treat cancer

Novel genetic experiment shrinks tough-to-treat cancer

In a novel experiment, a woman with advanced pancreatic cancer saw her tumors dramatically shrink after researchers in Oregon turbocharged her own immune cells. It's not a cure. But the research highlights a possible new way to someday harness the immune system to better fight hard-to-treat cancers. Researchers culled T cells from the woman's blood and genetically engineered them to spot a mutant protein fueling her cancer. The approach failed in a second patient but researchers have begun a small study to more closely test it. The research was published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers

Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers

Environmental and health groups are pushing dozens of fast food companies, supermarkets chains and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging. Known as “forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment, PFAS have been used for decades to prevent grease, water and other liquids from soaking through wrappers, boxes and bags. Opponents of the practice argue that PFAS-treated packaging poses a danger to consumers as well as the environment, since the waste ends up as landfill. in compost or incinerated where the chemicals can leach into groundwater or the soil. They contend there are safer alternatives.

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port

NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port

NASA is gearing up to launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month. It will be the agency’s first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States. NASA and the launch pad’s owner, Equatorial Launch Australia, said on Wednesday three suborbital sounding rockets will be launched from the Arnhem Space Center on Indigenous-owned land near the mining town of Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory on June 26, July 4 and 12. The launch site was chosen for its location in the Southern Hemisphere close to the equator. The 40-foot rockets will focus on the Alpha Centauri A and B star systems. A third mission would study the clouds of gases and particles in the space between stars.

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the United States, and officials are considering the possibility the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Federal health officials described the genetic analysis Friday. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe. But a few samples show a different strain. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified. Health officials say analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine what's going on.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: A new study does not show that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines “hurt" long-term immunity. Conspiracy theories about the identity of a Texas school shooting victim’s relatives are unfounded. A video purporting to show Pfizer's CEO discussing population reduction has been deceptively edited. A photo of a digital screen at a Costco gas pump was manipulated to add a message criticizing President Joe Biden.

Watch Now: Related Video

Summit of Americas unveils divisions over Ukraine war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News