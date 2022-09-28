 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Johns Hopkins University scientist who created a website to track COVID-19 cases worldwide is the recipient of this year’s Lasker award for public service.

The $250,000 awards, announced Wednesday by the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation, recognize achievements in medical research.

The public service award went to Lauren Gardner, an engineer who studies the spread of diseases. She worked with her lab team to develop the COVID-19 tracker as the coronavirus began spreading worldwide in January 2020. The dashboard became a key resource and now tracks global cases, deaths, vaccines and more. Through it all, the team has made the tracker freely available to the public.

The dashboard set “a new standard for public health data science” and helped inform both personal decisions and policy, the Lasker Foundation said in a release.

People are also reading…

The prize for medical research was awarded to Yuk Ming Dennis Lo, a molecular biologist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, for creating a prenatal blood test that can check for Down syndrome and other genetic conditions. Lo found that DNA from the fetus was in the mother's bloodstream, allowing genetic screening to be done with a blood test rather than a more invasive procedure.

The basic research award was shared by three scientists: Richard O. Hynes of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Erkki Ruoslahti of California's Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and Timothy A. Springer of Harvard Medical School. They were recognized for their research on key immune proteins called integrins, which help cells attach to other nearby cells and molecules. Their work helped launch the field of integrin research, which has since led to new strategies for treating disease.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century

Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century

It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding they have rarely before experienced, which some experts say could be worsened by the effects of climate change. The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, push huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses with up to 10 feet of storm surge.

Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket

NASA's new moon rocket could face more launch delays, this time by tropical weather. An approaching storm may force NASA to not only delay next week's launch attempt, but also move the rocket from its Florida pad and back into the hangar. Managers said Friday that barring weather, the rocket is ready to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight after a fueling test earlier this week. But a tropical depression in the Caribbean is moving toward Florida and could become a major hurricane. NASA says it will keep monitoring the forecast and decide no later than Saturday on how best to proceed. It takes three days of prep to haul the rocket back to the hangar.

Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

Tom Brady's TB12 Method is in schools. Experts have doubts.

Students in some Tampa Bay-area schools are using foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles. It’s all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fueling a fitness empire. The arrangement with schools in Pinellas County, Florida, marks a foray into education for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar and his methods — including some that have been criticized as pseudoscience. If all goes well in Pinellas County, Brady’s foundation is looking to use the program as a model for other school districts.

Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water

Hurricane Ian gets nasty quickly, turbocharged by warm water

Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day. This turbocharging of storms is likely to become even more frequent as the world gets warmer, scientists say. After getting 67% stronger in less than 22 hours from Monday to Tuesday, Ian is bearing down as a likely Category 4 hurricane that threatens to deliver a potential nightmare storm-surge to the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida regions. Ian’s so-called rapid intensification occurred after it traveled over Caribbean waters that are about 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius) warmer than normal.

Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

Hurricane forces NASA moon rocket to shelter; launch on hold

Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its hangar, adding weeks of delay for the lunar-orbiting test flight. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. But the latest forecast showed no improvement and so managers decided to play it safe. NASA isn't speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Referendum on Russia: Kyiv and Western allies call the vote a 'sham'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News