 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Scientists: Asian spider could spread to much of East Coast

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Researchers say a large spider native to East Asia that proliferated in Georgia last year could spread to much of the East Coast.

The Joro spider's golden web took over yards all over north Georgia in 2021, unnerving some residents. The spider was also spotted in South Carolina, and entomologists expected it to spread throughout the Southeast.

A new study suggests it could spread even farther than that. The Joro appears better suited to colder temperatures than a related species, researchers at the University of Georgia said in a paper published last month.

It has about double the metabolism, a 77% higher heart rate and can survive a brief freeze that kills off its relatives, the study found.

The researchers also noted that Joros are found in much of Japan, which has a similar climate to the U.S.

“Just by looking at that, it looks like the Joros could probably survive throughout most of the Eastern seaboard here, which is pretty sobering,” study co-author Andy Davis said in a statement.

People are also reading…

The Joro — Trichonephila clavata — is part of a group of spiders known as orb weavers for their highly organized, wheel-shaped webs. Joro females have colorful yellow, blue and red markings on their bodies and can measure three inches (8 cm) across when their legs are fully extended.

It’s not clear exactly how and when the first Joro spider arrived in the U.S. or why they were so abundant in Georgia last year.

Their impact on native species and the environment is also not clear, though some researchers believe they are benign.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in over a decade

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in more than a decade that has claimed at least 10 lives.

Dubai's new Museum of the Future envisions a healthy planet

Dubai's new Museum of the Future envisions a healthy planet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai will open the doors Friday to an architecturally stunning building housing the new Museum of the Future, a seven-story structure that envisions a dreamlike world powered by solar energy and the Gulf Arab state's frenetic quest to develop.

Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

Ukraine says Russia steps up shelling of residential areas

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces intensified shelling of cities in Ukraine's center, north and south, a Ukrainian official said, upending attempts to evacuate besieged civilians. With the Ukrainian leader urging his people to fight in the streets, Russian President Vladimir Putin shifted blame for the invasion, saying Moscow's attacks could be halted “only if Kyiv ceases hostilities.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News