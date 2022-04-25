 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

  • Updated
  • 0

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Three rich businessmen returned from the International Space Station with their astronaut escort Monday, wrapping up a pricey trip that marked NASA’s debut as a B&B host.

Flying back in a SpaceX capsule, they splashed down in the Atlantic off the Florida coast to close out a 17-day tour that cost them $55 million apiece.

The trip was supposed to last a little over a week, but dicey weather kept the visitors in orbit almost twice as long as intended.

“Welcome back to planet Earth," radioed SpaceX Mission Control from Southern California. “We hope you enjoyed the extra few days in space.”

“Amazing mission," said real estate tycoon Larry Connor.

Before departing the space station Sunday night, the group thanked their seven hosts, including three NASA astronauts whose own mission is nearing an end.

People are also reading…

It was the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists after shunning the practice perfected over the decades by Russia. Last fall, a Russian film crew flew up, followed by a Japanese fashion mogul and his assistant. In each case, an active-duty cosmonaut traveled with them.

The latest guests were accompanied by a former NASA astronaut now working for Axiom Space, the Houston company in charge of the flight, making it the first fully private trip to the space station.

After hosting longer than expected, NASA was itching to make room for the next crew. SpaceX will attempt to launch three NASA astronauts and one Italian to the space station as soon as Wednesday. They’ll replace the three Americans and a German up there since November who will head back to Earth in their own SpaceX capsule.

The pace is blazingly fast by NASA standards. “It’s absolutely exciting," said NASA flight director Zeb Scoville.

Axiom handled the logistics for the trip for its three paying customers: Connor from Dayton, Ohio; Canadian private equity CEO Mark Pathy; and Israeli investor Eytan Stibbe of Tel Aviv. Their chaperone was Michael Lopez-Alegria, an Axiom vice president who flew to space four times while a NASA astronaut.

It was an “amazing adventure that we’ve had, even longer and more exciting than we thought," Lopez-Alegria said after departing the space station.

Axiom teamed up with SpaceX for the journey that began with an April 8 liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It was SpaceX’s second private flight, coming just months after a billionaire’s orbital jaunt with contest winners.

While in space, the visitors did experiments and peered back at Earth.

“It’s been eye-opening in so many ways,” Pathy said, “that I think will have such a lasting impact on my life.”

The experience was especially personal for Stibbe. He served as a fighter pilot under Ilan Ramon, Israel’s first astronaut who died aboard space shuttle Columbia in 2003.

Stibbe flew copies of the surviving pages of Ramon’s space diary, as well as artwork and music created by Ramon’s children. He celebrated Passover with matzah bread he took up and gefilte fish offered by the station’s Russians.

Axiom’s second flight is set for early next year as the company looks ahead to having its own space station by 2030.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

Florida has released two examples that it says backs up its rejection of dozens of math textbooks because they contained questions and exercises based on critical race theory or Common Core. One appears to be from an advanced high school algebra or statistics textbook. It has students work with data that researchers say uncovers hidden attitudes toward different races. The other appears to come from a teacher's guide. The lesson has young students work together as they put the numbers in proper order so they can build empathy. Democrats have blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration for the rejections, saying Republicans are ignoring educators and imposing their political views on students.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

President Joe Biden spent Earth Day in Seattle, where he signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. The visit was intended to reassert his environmental credentials when he's been more focused on lowering gas prices that have risen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Biden's more ambitious climate change proposals remain stalled in Congress, casting doubt on the country's ability to hit his targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He expressed frustration with Republicans and some Democrats for preventing progress and challenged them to get legislation to his desk. 

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. The company said in a statement outlining its new policy that “ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.” The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content. Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in. Twitter already has a dedicated climate topic on its site.

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Charlie Duke is part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon. Duke on Wednesday visited his Apollo 16 spaceship at a space museum in Huntsville, Alabama, to mark the 50th anniversary of his one and only trip to the moon. Only four of the 12 U.S. astronauts to who walked on the moon are still alive, and Duke stays busy with speaking engagements. Duke says he still has vivid memories from the journey, and he is looking forward to NASA’s upcoming return flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that’s at the core of the Artemis program.

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Independent federal investigators say there are significant issues related to fire training at the U.S. government’s nuclear waste repository in New Mexico. The U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Inspector General also found that firefighting vehicles at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant were in disrepair from years of neglected maintenance. Federal officials say they're making changes to address the issues. The repository is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar program for cleaning up tons of Cold War-era waste from past nuclear research and bomb making. The safety concerns come as New Mexico's governor and others voice opposition to expanding the types of radioactive waste that can be shipped to the repository.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian oil storage facility catches fire just 96 miles from Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News