 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don't know for sure because it's so inaccessible.

All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday. The Northern Marianas are about 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometers) west of Honolulu.

Scientists are looking to see if the activity is shallow earthquakes or if material exploded from the crater, said Matt Haney, a USGS research geophysicist. Satellite observations show the water is discolored, which suggests material is coming out of the volcano, he said.

“There’s nothing right now that suggests that this eruption will intensify and become a large eruption,” Haney said.

People are also reading…

Still, mariners would want to avoid the immediate area, he said.

Activity from an undersea volcanic source was picked up last month by hydroacoustic sensors some 1,400 miles away (2250 kilometers) at Wake Island.

With help from the the Laboratoire de Geophysique in Tahiti and data from seismic stations in Guam and Japan, scientists analyzed the signals to determine the source of the activity was likely Ahyi Seamount, the USGS said in a statement.

Activity has been declining in recent days, the statement said.

Ahyi seamount is a large conical submarine volcano. Its highest point is 259 feet (79 meters) below the surface of the ocean. It’s located about 11 miles (18 kilometers) southeast of the island of Farallon de Pajaros, also known as Uracas.

“There are no local monitoring stations near Ahyi Seamount, which limits our ability to detect and characterize volcanic unrest there,” the agency said. “We will continue to monitor available remote hydrophonic, seismic, and satellite data closely.”

The seamount is part of the Mariana Volcanic Arc, which is a chain of over 60 active volcanoes stretching over 600 miles west of and parallel to the Mariana Trench, the world's deepest point.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly has won his bid for reelection in the crucial swing state of Arizona. Kelly defeated Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters on Friday to put his party one seat away from clinching control of the Senate. With Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote, Democrats can retain control of the chamber by winning either the Nevada race, which remains too early to call, or next month’s runoff in Georgia. Republicans now must win both outstanding races to take the majority. Other Arizona contests, including the closely watched race for governor between Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake, are still too early to call.

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead in race for Arizona governor

The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide after the release of ballots from Maricopa County, with Hobbs leading by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether it will be enough. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from Pima County.

US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

US weather satellite, test payload launched into space

A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres have been launched into space from California. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted off early Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base, northwest of Los Angeles. Developed for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, JPSS-2 was placed into an orbit that circles the Earth from pole to pole. NASA says the satellite is safe but mission managers are trying to determine whether its solar array properly deployed. Meanwhile, the heat shield re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean east of Hawaii, where it has been recovered.

In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth

In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth

A toddler is thriving after doctors used a novel technique to treat her before she was born for a rare genetic disease. The girl, now 16 months, began receiving the critical protein her body can't make while still in the womb.  The treatment was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother’s abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord. The disease killed two of the girl's sisters before they turned 3. She was treated at an Ottawa hospital with a treatment plan pioneered by a doctor in San Francisco through an unusual collaboration.

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it’s the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. And the answer could have profound effects on the health of the planet. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane. New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions that could put a big dent in animal emissions. Among the more promising are selective breeding, genetically modified food, methane inhibitors, and a potential game-changer, a vaccine. Because farming is central to the economy, about half of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions come from farms, compared to less than 10% in the U.S.

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

US Rhodes scholars chosen to begin Oxford studies in 2023

A new group of Rhodes scholars from the U.S. has been chosen for the prestigious academic program in a selection process that was conducted online for the third consecutive year. American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust Elliot Gerson said in a statement early Sunday that the class of 32 scholars for 2023 was “elected entirely virtually, with both candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently.” Interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2023 class, chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 applicants, is expected to begin studies at the University of Oxford in England in October in pursuit of graduate degrees in social sciences, humanities and biological and physical sciences.

Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

Climate Questions: Does what I do matter?

Climate action has become a much discussed topic around the world, but can individual actions make a difference in how much carbon dioxide is emitted on an international scale? International organizations like the United Nations have called on individuals to limit their carbon footprint and live more sustainably, as well as countries and corporations. But some argue it would be more effective to focus on changing government and corporate policy to limit emissions from the energy and agriculture sectors than asking individuals to limit their carbon footprint. Experts say, though, that every little bit helps.

Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks

Republicans tout benefits of fossil fuels at climate talks

Members of a Republican Congressional delegation took the stage at this year’s U.N. climate talks Friday to tout the benefits of fossil fuels. Their appearance shortly before President Joe Biden's speech was a bold move at a meeting that’s all about curbing carbon emissions to save humanity. Rep. John Curtis of Utah said it would be wrong to demonize fossil fuels and suggested they should not be equated with greenhouse gas emissions. Scientists overwhelmingly agree that heat-trapping gases from burning coal, oil and gas are pushing up global temperatures. Rep. Dan Crenshaw from Texas said that replacing coal with natural gas would already result in big emissions cuts. Several experts contacted by The Associated Press said that would not be as effective as renewable energy.

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

Cargo ship reaches space station despite jammed solar panel

A Northrop Grumman capsule has delivered several tons of supplies to the International Space Station despite a jammed solar panel. The shipment arrived Wednesday, two days after launching from Virginia. Only one of the cargo ship's two round solar panels opened following liftoff. A company official said a piece of debris from the rocket became lodged in one of the panel's mechanisms and prevented it from opening. Northrop Grumman is one of two companies that deliver supplies for NASA. The other is SpaceX, which will launch a shipment later this month.

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News