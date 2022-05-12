 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

  • 0

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin, flown from Texas to the Florida Keys-based Dolphin Research Center seven weeks ago, was moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon Thursday.

The transfer marks the male marine mammal's final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents.

Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers.

He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas, suffering from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.

After determining that Ranger hadn't learned enough eating and survival skills from his mother to successfully live in the wild, National Marine Fisheries chose Dolphin Research Center in Marathon as his forever home.

To safely maneuver Ranger from quarantine, DRC staff employed a special marine mammal stretcher and placed him into the natural Florida Bay water of the facility’s main lagoon. Several dolphins in neighboring pools observed as Ranger speedily explored his new home, taking in their sonar signals for the first time since arriving at the rehabilitation facility in late March.

People are also reading…

It took less than an hour for Ranger to begin interacting and accepting food from Linda Erb, DRC’s vice president of animal care and training.

“We were surprised he decided to eat within 45 minutes of getting in the pool,” Erb said. “He hasn’t heard dolphin sounds for over a year."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public restrooms in Japan. The renowned German director spoke with reporters Wednesday in Tokyo’s fashionable Shibuya district, where the dozen public restrooms are located. The facilities were designed by leading architects including Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando, with the idea that a pleasant public restroom could counter the common expectation it had to be filthy. The Oscar-nominated director of “Wings of Desire” and “Buena Vista Social Club,” said the film's hero will be a sanitation worker who sees his job as a craft and a service for the people. Actor Koji Yakusho has been cast in the lead role. 

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites

SpaceX brings 4 astronauts home, then launches 53 satellites

SpaceX has returned four astronauts from the International Space Station with a midnight splashdown off the Florida coast. Friday's homecoming for the three Americans and one German caps the busiest month yet for Elon Musk's space taxi service. The astronauts rode back to Earth in the same capsule that delivered them to the space station last November. They departed the orbiting lab Thursday, after spending nearly a week with their replacements. Barely five hours after splashdown, the company founded by SpaceX in 2002 launched a fresh batch of internet satellites from Cape Canaveral.

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Virus found in pig heart used in human transplant

Researchers trying to learn what killed the first person to receive a pig heart transplant have found the organ harbored an animal virus. But University of Maryland doctors cannot yet say if the virus played any role in the man's death. David Bennett Sr. died at age 57, two months after the groundbreaking experimental transplant. His surgeon says DNA of a pig virus was later found in the heart but no signs that the bug caused an active infection. Still, a major worry about animal-to-human transplants is the risk of spreading new infections.

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don't wallow, they say. Do something.

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

Humans don’t know what they’re missing in Miami, just under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below massive ships, an underwater camera is sending a livestream from another world, showing marine life that’s trying its best to resist global warming. It's one of the most popular ventures of Coral Morphologic, a company formed by a marine biologist and an artist. Their mission is to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science, art and commerce to bring gorgeous images into pop culture. They've even got a line of coral-themed beachwear. 

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of 2026. The 2015 Paris climate agreement set a goal of not exceeding that temperature level on a long-term average and climate scientists have detailed a host of dangers that worsen after that level of warming. The forecast also gives a 93% chance that sometime in the next five years, Earth will set a new record for the hottest year. 

NASA climate research scientist wins World Food Prize

NASA climate research scientist wins World Food Prize

A NASA climate research scientist who has spent much of her career explaining how global food production systems must adapt to a changing climate was awarded the World Food Prize at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Cynthia Rosenzweig, an agronomist and climatologist, was recognized Thursday for innovative modeling of the impact of climate change on food production. She is a senior research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. The $250,000 World Food Prize Foundation award recognized Rosenzweig efforts to draw together scientists from around the world from many disciplines to advance methods for improving predictions of the future performance of agricultural and food systems as the global climate changes.

Pandemic gets tougher to track as COVID testing plunges

Pandemic gets tougher to track as COVID testing plunges

Testing for COVID-19 has plummeted globally, making it tougher for scientists to track the course of the pandemic and spot worrisome viral mutants as they emerge and spread.  Experts say testing has dropped by 70-90% worldwide from the first to the second quarter of this year. Rates are particularly low in low-income countries. That’s the opposite of what experts say should be happening with new omicron variants on the rise in places such as the U.S. and South Africa. In the U.S., a shift toward home testing has also obscured efforts to track the virus.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea announces it has found its first ever COVID case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News