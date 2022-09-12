 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Prominent Native Hawaiians named to Mauna Kea authority

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Gov. David Ige on Monday appointed several prominent Native Hawaiians to a new board charged with managing Mauna Kea summit lands underneath some of the world's most advanced astronomical observatories.

Two of the eight appointees — Lanakila Mangauil and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson — were leaders of 2019 protests that brought a halt to the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, the latest observatory proposed for the mountain on Hawaii's Big Island.

Many Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred, and protesters objected to building yet another telescope there. The summit currently hosts about a dozen telescopes built since the late 1960s.

Responding to the protests, the state created the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority this year with a new law that says Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on the governing body, instead of merely advising the summit’s managers as they do now.

People are also reading…

The eight nominations must be confirmed by the state Senate.

The authority will have 11 voting members. The other three are representatives of the Board of Land and Natural Resources, the University of Hawaii Board of Regents and Hawaii County's mayor.

Ige thanked the nominees for being willing to serve on the authority.

"Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” Ige said in a statement.

Also appointed is Kamanamaikalani Beamer, a University of Hawaii professor and former commissioner of the Hawaii State Water Resource Management Commission. He was named for his expertise in Hawaii Island land resource management.

Current Kamehameha Schools general counsel and former Hawaiian Telcom president was appointed for his business and finance experience.

The governor selected Rich Matsuda, an engineer who leads community relations for W.M. Keck Observatory, from three names submitted by Maunakea Observatories.

Matsuda, Wong-Wilson and Mangauil all served on a working group formed by the House of Representatives to develop recommendations for managing the mountain. The working group's report created the foundation for the new law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

The Israel Antiquities Authority says it's acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago. It had long been in the possession of a Montana resident. Archaeologists said on Wednesday that the scrap of papyrus scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age. The antiquities authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. It's unclear how the papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael and was likely looted sometime last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, got to Montana.

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. The rocket is the same kind Blue Origin uses to send paying customers on short rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

A Canadian university is making public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. The online posting includes six pages of corrections Mastriano added a year ago that in some cases don't appear to correct anything. Rival researchers have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into York as plagued by factual errors, amateurish archaeology and sloppy writing. A University of New Brunswick history professor involved in reviewing Mastriano’s work there says he warned other faculty nearly a decade ago that it wasn't up to their standards. Mastriano didn't respond to requests for comment.

NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for Sept. launch try

NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for Sept. launch try

NASA is replacing leaky seals in its moon rocket at the pad in hopes of launching it on its first test flight by the end of this month. Managers said Thursday they will conduct another fueling test to ensure all hydrogen leaks are plugged. If that test goes well _ and if the Space Force extends a flight safety waiver _ then NASA could take another stab at launching the 322-foot rocket in late September. Otherwise, the rocket will return to the hangar for additional work, delaying liftoff until at least October. A series of hydrogen fuel leaks and other problems halted back-to-back launch attempts last week.

'Clairvoyant' 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

'Clairvoyant' 2012 climate report warned of extreme weather

Ten years ago scientists warned the world about how climate change would amplify extreme weather disasters. What they predicted in 2012 has come true the last few summers. There are deadly floods, oppressive heat waves, killer storms, devastating droughts and what scientists call unprecedented extremes. Looking back at a 2012 United Nations report, co-authors say it seems clairvoyant, maybe even underestimating the threat. That report has changed the way climate scientists focus on the impacts of global warming. Before the report scientists talked about average temperatures and sea level rising. Now the world feels climate change in extreme weather hitting relentlessly.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meghan Markle and Princess Kate ignore royal protocol while greeting mourners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News