North Macedonia: 4 Ukrainians arrested at archeological site

Addressing climate change — a now ubiquitous term for the warming of the planet caused by humans emitting carbon dioxide and methane from coal, oil and natural gas into the atmosphere — is becoming exponentially more pressing, with the language of scientists, officials and activists becoming more serious with every passing year. The world will need to adapt to warming and its effects while simultaneously figuring out how to wean off fossil fuels as well as addressing who pays for climate damage. It’s in this context that the next United Nations climate conference is set to take place.