CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the back side and passing within about 80 miles.
Here's a closer look at how extreme heat is impacting cities across the country.
Amazon has begun mass layoffs in its corporate ranks, becoming the latest tech company to trim its workforce amid rising fears about the wider economic environment. On Tuesday, the company notified regional authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 workers at various facilities that employ data scientists, software engineers and other corporate workers. The company would not specify how many more layoffs may be in the works beyond the ones confirmed through the filing in California. Some corporate employees in Seattle, Washington said on LinkedIn on Tuesday they were let go, too. In an announcement posted on its website Wednesday, Amazon said impacted employees were notified on Tuesday.
A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA’s new moon rocket early Wednesday. The Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program. If all goes well, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in three weeks. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.
NASA has managed to plug a leak while fueling its new moon rocket for a middle-of-the-night launch. It's the space agency's third try to put an empty capsule around the moon for the first time in 50 years. Fuel leaks plagued the first two attempts, then a pair of hurricanes caused more delays. NASA never pinpointed the cause of the escaping hydrogen, but altered the fueling process to minimize leakage. It seemed to work. But another hydrogen leak cropped up Tuesday night, prompting NASA to sent workers to the pad to tighten a valve. The repair worked, but then a Space Force radar tracking site went down. The 322-foot rocket is poised to blast off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in the wee hours of Wednesday.
A senior Human Rights Watch official slammed the Egyptian government’s human and environmental rights record, saying that the space for environmental activism in Egypt “is severely curtailed.” Richard Pearshouse, director of environment and human rights at HRW, said environmental activists in Egypt have faced “constant harassment” by security forces including restrictions on travel, foreign funding, and research permits. He said that such restrictions bar public debate and research on damages caused by business, agro-industry, cement factories and other businesses linked to the military.
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.
NASA's new Webb Space Telescope is finding bright, early galaxies that until now have been hidden from view. Astronomers reported Thursday that one of these galaxies may have formed a mere 350 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang nearly 14 billion years ago. If that's confirmed in coming months, it would beat the most distant galaxy identified by the Hubble Space Telescope by 50 million years. Launched almost a year ago, Webb is indicating that stars may have formed much sooner after the Big Bang than previously thought.
NASA is making another attempt to launch its new moon rocket on its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is set for early Wednesday morning. The launch comes 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. The new rocket and capsule kick off NASA’s Artemis program, named after Apollo’s mythological twin sister. The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion.
The operator of a natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania says workers have successfully plugged a leak that had been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for two weeks. Equitrans Midstream says the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, was sealed shut with concrete on Sunday. Initial estimates indicate the well had been venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day since Nov. 6. Pennsylvania environmental regulators have issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law.
Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.