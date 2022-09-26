LAUREL, Maryland (AP) — NASA spacecraft slams into harmless asteroid to see if it's possible to nudge killer space rocks out of Earth's way.
Discarded pieces of landing gear, crashed spacecraft and wear and tear have produced a lot of debris now scattered around the Martian surface.
A spacecraft is ready to crash into an asteroid. If successful, the test will show that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we'll stand a chance.
Why does nature create patterns? A physicist explains the molecular-level processes behind crystals, stripes and basalt columns
Nature begins forming patterns at the molecular level — and sometimes they grow to enormous sizes.
The University of Idaho's plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm has cleared a big hurdle. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board on Tuesday approved the university's plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state's dairy industry. The 2,000-cow research dairy could help the state's dairy industry find solutions for greenhouse gas emissions from animals, land and water pollution, and waste systems. The proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, or CAFE, could also bring in millions of dollars of research grants to the school.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that rich energy companies should be forced to fork over some windfall profits to aid victims of climate change and offset rising fuel and food costs. In his opening remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Guterres said that the fossil fuel industry, which is responsible for a large share of planet-warming gases, is “feasting on hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies and windfall profits while household budgets shrink and our planet burns." He also called for developed nations to pay for the loss and damage happening in poorer nations, which do little to contribute to climate change but suffer the worst effects.
NASA's new moon rocket could face more launch delays, this time by tropical weather. An approaching storm may force NASA to not only delay next week's launch attempt, but also move the rocket from its Florida pad and back into the hangar. Managers said Friday that barring weather, the rocket is ready to blast off Tuesday on its first test flight after a fueling test earlier this week. But a tropical depression in the Caribbean is moving toward Florida and could become a major hurricane. NASA says it will keep monitoring the forecast and decide no later than Saturday on how best to proceed. It takes three days of prep to haul the rocket back to the hangar.
Students in some Tampa Bay-area schools are using foam rollers and vibrating spheres to massage their muscles. It’s all part of a new physical education curriculum from quarterback Tom Brady, whose vision for healthy living is fueling a fitness empire. The arrangement with schools in Pinellas County, Florida, marks a foray into education for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar and his methods — including some that have been criticized as pseudoscience. If all goes well in Pinellas County, Brady’s foundation is looking to use the program as a model for other school districts.
A NASA lander on Mars has captured the vibrations and sounds of four meteoroids striking the planet's surface. Scientists reported Monday that Mars InSight has detected seismic and acoustic waves from a series of impacts in 2020 and 2021. A satellite orbiting the red planet confirmed the impact locations, as far as 180 miles from the lander. Scientists are delighted by the detections _ a first for Mars _ and the resulting craters. They've been waiting more than three years for InSight's seismometer to sense impacts from incoming space rocks. InSight has already detected more than 1,300 marsquakes.
Mosquitoes need to feed on blood in order to reproduce. But how do they choose whom to feed on? A medical entomologist explains.
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter. Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its hangar, adding weeks of delay for the lunar-orbiting test flight. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night. NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. But the latest forecast showed no improvement and so managers decided to play it safe. NASA isn't speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November.