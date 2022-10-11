CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA says spacecraft crash changed an asteroid's orbit in test to protect Earth from future threats.
NASA says spacecraft crash changed an asteroid's orbit in test to protect Earth from future threats
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
An apex predator, the mountain lion, has been quietly hunting interloping donkeys in Death Valley. For the first time, it has been caught on camera.
What traits make raccoons more highly skilled bandits in urban areas? Here's what a study of the mischievous critters found out.
Artificial intelligence can spot differences in images from before and after a storm over wide areas in almost real time. It showed Hurricane Ian’s vast damage in Florida.
This year’s Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig were recognized Monday for their research into the fallout from bank failures. The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” The panel says that the findings of the three in the early 1980s laid the foundations for regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises.
A new image showcasing a galactic pair, shared by NASA on Wednesday, is the striking result of using data from both space observatories.
The Milky Way galaxy has a graveyard of dead stars that stretches three times the height of the galaxy, according to new research.
Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer. The discovery is prompting health advisories in parts of the country where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy. Authorities have detected the high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in deer in several states, including Michigan and Maine. PFAS chemicals are industrial compounds used in numerous products, such as cookware and clothing. They are sometimes called “forever chemicals” for their persistence in the environment. The discovery of PFAS in animals hunted for sport and food represents a new challenge.
A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor is being held without bond on suspicion of first degree murder and aggravated assault of a second person. An interim complaint released Friday says Thomas Meixner was shot four times on campus Wednesday. He headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. A judge signed the complaint late Thursday, having ruled there was sufficient evidence to try Murad Dervish in Meixner's killing. In Arizona, charges are not filed until a preliminary hearing takes place, and there has been no word on when that will happen. The public defender's office has yet to appoint an attorney for Dervish.
SpaceX has delivered a fresh crew to the International Space Station for NASA, including the first Russian to launch from the U.S. in 20 years. The crew of four also includes the first Native American woman to orbit the Earth. The capsule docked Thursday, a day after blasting off. It's the first time in 20 years that a Russian hitched a ride to the station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, the result of a new crew exchange agreement. The new arrivals will replace four astronauts who will return in their own SpaceX capsule next week.
A University of Arizona professor who authorities say was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student was an expert on desert water issues who faculty and former students described as a kind and brilliant colleague. School officials identified Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, as the victim in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. According to campus police, someone called 911 asking for police to escort a former student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish, out of the building after recognizing him as someone who wasn't allowed to be there. State troopers arrested Dervish a few hours later. He's jailed and awaiting a court appearance. It wasn't clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak for him.