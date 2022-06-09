 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

  • Updated
  • 0
NASA-UFOs

FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, NASA announced it is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science, setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science.

The space agency announced Thursday that it’s setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future.

NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen acknowledged the traditional scientific community may see NASA as “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial topic, but he strongly disagrees.

“We are not shying away from reputational risk,” Zurbuchen said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast. “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it's a data-poor field.”

NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

People are also reading…

The study will begin this fall and last nine months, costing no more than $100,000. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

NASA said the team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation for advancing scientific research. In a news conference, Spergel said the only preconceived notion going into the study is that the UAPs will likely have multiple explanations.

“We have to approach all these questions with a sense of humility," Spergel said. “I spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you we don't know what makes up 95% of the universe. So there are things we don't understand."

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China plans to complete space station with latest mission

China is preparing to launch a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station. The China Manned Space Agency announced Saturday that the spaceship is due to blast off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 a.m. Sunday. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. The mission includes veteran Commander Chen Dong, Liu Yang, who was China's first female astronaut to reach space in 2012, and first-timer Cai Xuzhe. China’s space program launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003.

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers

Pressure growing to remove PFAS from fast food wrappers

Environmental and health groups are pushing dozens of fast food companies, supermarkets chains and other retail outlets to remove PFAS from their packaging. Known as “forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment, PFAS have been used for decades to prevent grease, water and other liquids from soaking through wrappers, boxes and bags. Opponents of the practice argue that PFAS-treated packaging poses a danger to consumers as well as the environment, since the waste ends up as landfill. in compost or incinerated where the chemicals can leach into groundwater or the soil. They contend there are safer alternatives.

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

Report: Philanthropy can help protect against climate change

Report: Philanthropy can help protect against climate change

Philanthropists could help ease the damage from climate change by donating more money to address global warming and the communities most at risk from it, according to a report from the research organization Candid. According to the report, only about 2% of global giving goes to climate change mitigation and less than 4% of that — about $60 million in 2019 — is designated for climate justice and equity-oriented work. “It’s a tiny slice of an already-tiny slice,” said the report’s co-editor Janet Camarena, senior director of Candid Learning. “Traditional top-down philanthropic practices often perpetuate inequities in how the climate crisis is addressed.”

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread

Genetic analysis of recent monkeypox cases suggests there are two distinct strains in the United States, and officials are considering the possibility the virus has been circulating undetected for some time. Federal health officials described the genetic analysis Friday. Many of the U.S. cases were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe. But a few samples show a different strain. Each strain had been seen in U.S. cases last year, before the recent international outbreak was identified. Health officials say analysis from many more patients will be needed to determine what's going on.

China launches mission to complete space station assembly

China launches mission to complete space station assembly

China has launched a new three-person mission to complete work on its permanent orbiting space station. The Shenzhou 14 crew will spend six months on the Tiangong station, during which they will oversee the addition of two laboratory modules to join the main Tianhe living space that was launched in April 2021. Their spaceship blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on the edge of the Gobi Desert at 10:44 a.m. Sunday atop the crewed space flight program’s workhorse Long March 2F rocket. Commander Chen Dong and fellow astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe will assemble the three-module structure joining the existing Tianhe with Wentian and Mengtian, due to arrive in July and October.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky warns blockaded Ukraine grain stocks could triple by autumn

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News