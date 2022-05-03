 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man convicted in fatal stabbing of 11-year-old Houston boy

  • 0

HOUSTON (AP) — A man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of an 11-year-old Houston boy as the child walked home from school in 2016.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours before finding 33-year-old Andre Timothy Jackson, guilty of murder in the death of Josue Flores.

Jackson, who has always maintained his innocence, faces up to life in prison.

Authorities say the sixth grader was killed as he walked home from a science club meeting at a school just north of downtown Houston on May 17, 2016. He was only two blocks from home when he was stabbed more than 20 times.

Witnesses told officers they heard loud screams and saw the boy struggling with a man. The boy collapsed on the grass near the sidewalk and the man ran away.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors told jurors that the boy's DNA was found on Jackson’s jacket.

People are also reading…

“The reasonable conclusion here is that the victim’s DNA is on Andre Jackson’s jacket because he murdered Josue Flores. Andre Jackson is a killer. He killed a child and the evidence is right here guys,” said Harris County Assistant District Attorney Chris Condon.

Police say the jacket was found in the room at the Salvation Army shelter where Jackson had been living in at the time of the killing. Surveillance video from the day of Josue’s death showed Jackson wearing the jacket.

But Jerome Godinich, one of Jackson’s attorneys, suggested to jurors that the amount of DNA found on the jacket was so small that it could have been transferred onto it by someone else at the shelter. Jackson’s attorneys said he didn’t match the physical description of the suspect seen by people who witnessed the killing and Jackson had no history of violence.

“It is a textbook example of how innocent people get convicted,” said Justin Keiter, another of Jackson’s attorneys.

Jackson said in a YouTube video posted in May 2019: “I am not Josue’s killer. I am not a killer.”

The Marine Corps veteran was first arrested weeks after Josue’s killing. But prosecutors dropped the charge in 2017, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to try Jackson or uphold a conviction.

He was rearrested in 2019 after prosecutors said newly tested DNA evidence connected him to the killing.

Jackson wasn’t the first person charged in the case.

A 31-year-old man with a long criminal history was charged days after the killing, but that charge was dropped when detectives found evidence to support his alibi.

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at www.twitter.com/juanlozano70

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The capsule reached its destination Wednesday night, just 16 hours later. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women. 

Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases

Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.

Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

Weary of many disasters? UN says worse to come

A new United Nations report says disasters are on the rise and are going to get worse. In the late 20th century, the world had some 90 to 100 disasters per year. Now a new UN report says disasters that range from climate change to COVID-19 are going to jump to about 560 a year by 2030. One scientist likened the trend to multiple illnesses that weaken a body's immune system. He says it's not just the disasters themselves but the accumulated risk, how they add up and ping-pong against each other.

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

One-fifth of reptiles worldwide face risk of extinction

A comprehensive new assessment of thousands of reptiles species has found that 21% are considered endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable to extinction. The list of vulnerable species includes such iconic reptiles as the king cobra and the Galapagos marine iguana. Most of the world’s species of sea turtles are also threatened. Worldwide, the greatest threat to reptile life is habitat destruction. Reptiles that live in forest areas are more likely to be threatened with extinction than desert-dwellers — in part because forests face greater human disruptions. The research was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage

Heat wave sparks blackouts, questions on India's coal usage

An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, where acute power shortages are affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels. Supplies of coal at many thermal power plants are running perilously low, spawning daily power outages in several states. The shortages are sparking scrutiny of India’s long reliance on coal, which produces 70% of the country’s electricity. Experts say the situation highlights India's pressing need to diversify its energy sources, as demand for electricity is expected to increase more than anywhere else in the world over the next 20 years as the densely populated country develops.

New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter

New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter

Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. The company launches rockets from New Zealand to deliver satellites to space. A helicopter crew managed to briefly snare the spent rocket booster as it fell to Earth, but was quickly forced to let it go again for safety reasons. The booster fell into the ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. 

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Your dog's personality may have little to do with its breed

Research confirms what dog lovers know — every pup is truly an individual. A new study has found that many of the popular stereotypes about the behavior of dogs aren’t supported by science. The researchers surveyed more than 18,000 dog owners and analyzed the genomes of about 2,150 of their dogs to look for patterns. They found that some behaviors _ such as howling, pointing and showing friendliness to human strangers _ do have at least some genetic basis. But that inheritance isn’t strictly passed down along breed lines. The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Watch Now: Related Video

4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in March as openings remain high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News