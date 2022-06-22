 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Investigator: DNA could identify 2 Tulsa massacre victims

  • Updated
  • 0
Tulsa Massacre Graves

FILE - In this Friday, July 30, 2021, photo, a group prays during a small ceremony as remains from a mass grave are reinterred at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. Investigators say another step forward has been taken in efforts to identify possible victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The committee overseeing the search for mass graves of victims was told Tuesday, June 21, 2022, that enough usable DNA for testing has been found in two of the 14 sets of remains that were removed from Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery a year ago.

 Mike Simons - member image share, Tulsa World

Investigators seeking to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre have found enough usable DNA for testing on two of the 14 sets of remains removed from a local cemetery a year ago, a forensic scientist said Wednesday.

Danny Hellwig with Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City, which is examining the remains, told The Associated Press that it's a promising step toward identifying the people whose remains were removed from Oaklawn Cemetery.

“We have two (sets) that we’re very excited about,” Hellwig said. “It doesn’t guarantee us a result, but it gives us hope” for learning the names.

The key, Hellwig said, is having descendants of those individuals provide DNA to a database so a match can be made when DNA sequencing is complete.

The sequencing is expected to begin in July or August, Hellwig said. A match to a family member could be made within days if the descendant is in Intermountain Forensics' DNA database.

People are also reading…

None of the remains are confirmed as victims of the 1921 massacre, which occurred when a white mob descended on Greenwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Tulsa. More than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds were looted and the thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was destroyed.

Historians who have studied the event estimate the death toll to be between 75 and 300.

To confirm the remains are massacre victims, investigators are seeking signs of trauma, such as gunshot wounds. Based on accounts at the time, most of those who were killed by the mob were male, according to forensic scientist Phoebe Stubblefield, a member of the team that excavated the cemetery and the remains.

One set of the remains sent to to the Intermountain Forensics’ DNA lab in Utah includes a male with a bullet in his shoulder, but did not have enough usable DNA, Hellwig said.

“We're talking with the investigative team to see if additional evidence can be provided” in hopes of extracting more DNA of that individual, Hellwig said.

Bones and teeth from each of the remains have been provided to the lab, with the usable DNA coming from the teeth, according to Hellwig.

A search for the graves of massacre victims began in 2020 and resumed last year with nearly three dozen coffins containing remains of possible victims recovered.

Investigators haven't said when they'll analyze additional sites where suspected mass graves are located and are potential search areas are planned, according to a news release from the city of Tulsa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake, news report says

1,000 dead, 1,500 injured in Afghan quake, news report says

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border, killing at least 920 people and injuring another 600 others. The 6.1 magnitude quake Wednesday was the deadliest temblor to strike Afghanistan in two decades. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise. Afghan emergency official Sharafuddin Muslim gave the death toll in a news conference. Rescue efforts are likely to be complicated since many international aid agencies left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year and the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history.

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

Group blasts Chimp Haven fight deaths; wild chimps also kill

An animal rights group has filed a federal complaint against the national sanctuary for chimpanzees once used for federal experiments. The group says the sanctuary's care is poor. It cites a federal warning and Chimp Haven's own reports about an escape and about deaths caused by fights among chimpanzees. The sanctuary in north Louisiana said it acted immediately to change introduction procedures after a female was killed. It says that it has cared for more than 500 chimps since it opened in 2005, and five deaths were due to aggression. Experts say such deaths happen more frequently in the wild.

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

Hundreds of homeless people die in the streets each year from the heat, in cities around the U.S. and the world. The ranks of homeless have swelled after the pandemic and temperatures fueled by climate change soar. Global warming is ramping up the dangers of being outside on hot days and not just in desert areas like Las Vegas or Phoenix. The Pacific Northwest was unprepared last summer when record heat killed scores of people, some of them homeless. Concerns have grown worldwide in places like Spain and India about longer, more frequent heat waves as cities take steps to protect vulnerable communities.

Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

Arizona fires sweep land rich with ancient sites, artifacts

Wildfires in northern Arizona are crossing land rich with signs of human existence through centuries. The vast landscape marked by rugged mountains, high desert and towering ponderosa pines is dense with archaeological sites and artifacts. As efforts to fight wildfires advance, crews are doing more to avoid or minimize damage from bulldozers and other modern-day firefighting tools. Archaeologists say those efforts ensure ancient tools and dwellings unique to the arid U.S. Southwest are protected for future generations. Navajo archaeologist Jason Nez says the work also helps educate those on the fire line about the continued presence of Indigenous peoples.

Arizona wildfire near Kitt Peak observatory 40% contained

Authorities say a lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the a national observatory southwest of Tucson is 40% contained. More than 300 firefighters are working to suppress the wildfire Saturday. If all goes as planned, authorities say the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday. The wind-whipped fire started June 11 on a remote ridge on the Tohono O’odham Indian Reservation, near Kitt Peak. It had grown to 27.5 square miles before rain fell on the area Saturday. The fire was up to 29.4 square miles as of Sunday. Flames had reached Kitt Peak by Thursday, and officials ordered evacuations in a small community north of the mountain.

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

US wildlife agency to consider protecting Yellowstone bison

A wildlife agency will further study whether Yellowstone National Park bison should be given protections under the Endangered Species Act after losing key court rulings. Friday's decision follows a federal court ruling in January that ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to review its 2019 denial of petitions seeking the extra protections. The agency’s findings say the petitions presented substantial, credible information that protections may be needed due to issues such as loss of habitat and genetic diversity. The agency will now carry out a year-long review to determine if the protections are necessary.

Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

Hot weekend for Europe, officials warn of extreme fire risk

People are flocking to parks and pools across Western Europe for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in France and Spain. There were highs of 38 Celsius (over 100 Fahrenheit) in Germany on Saturday. Officials warned of wildfires across the western Mediterranean region as high temperatures and a long dry spell made for combustible conditions. The European Commission said the fire risk was “extreme” and “very extreme” in much of Spain, the Rhone river valley in France, Sardinia, Sicily and parts of mainland Italy. Authorities in France described the situation as “really exceptional” and predicted that a peak of 43 Celsius (109.4 Fahrenheit) could be reached Saturday before thunderstorms bring cooler weather.

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

From dry to deluge, how heavy snow, rain flooded Yellowstone

A culmination of unique events led to the recent extensive flooding in the Yellowstone region. Water quickly rose in an area that was in an extended drought, forcing officials to race to save homes, roads and towns. Mountain snow accumulated in the late spring. During a warm stretch, rain fell and melted snowpack, causing a tremendous amount of water to flow down the mountains. The resulting flood raged higher and faster than the rare benchmark 500-year storm. La Nina conditions occur when parts of the Pacific cool and while those conditions keep the Southwest dry, they can lead to more rain and snow in the Northwest. It is another extreme weather event in a warming world.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China amid heavy rains, floods

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News