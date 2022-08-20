 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky.

That’s now changing with a new state law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on a new governing body, instead of merely advising the summit's managers as they do now.

The shift comes after thousands of protesters camped on the mountain three years ago to block the construction of a state-of-the-art observatory, jolting policymakers and astronomers into realizing the status quo had to change.

People are also reading…

There's a lot at stake: Native Hawaiian advocates want to protect a site of great spiritual importance. Astronomers hope they'll be able to renew leases for state land underneath their observatories, due to expire in 11 years, and continue making revolutionary scientific discoveries for decades to come. Business and political leaders are eager for astronomy to support well-paying jobs in a state that has long struggled to diversify its tourism-dependent economy.

To top if off, the new authority may offer a first-in-the-world test case for whether astronomers can find a way to respectfully and responsibly study the universe from Indigenous and culturally significant lands.

“We’ve been here for centuries. We are not gone; we are still here. And we have knowledge that would produce a feasible management solution that would be more inclusive,” said Shane Palacat-Nelson, a Native Hawaiian who helped draft a report that laid the foundation for the new law.

At issue is the summit of Mauna Kea, which sits 13,803 feet (4,207 meters) above sea level. In 1968, the state gave the University of Hawaii a 65-year lease for land that the school subleases to leading global research institutions in exchange for a share of observation time.

Astronomers like Mauna Kea’s summit because its clear skies, dry air and limited light pollution make it the best place to study space from the Northern Hemisphere. Its dozen huge telescopes have played key roles in advancing humanity’s understanding of the universe, including making some of the first images of planets outside our solar system. Astronomer Andrea Ghez used one to prove the existence of a supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy, for which she shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in physics.

But the telescopes have also changed the summit landscape and have increasingly upset Native Hawaiians who view the place as sacred. The 2019 protests by people calling themselves “kia’i,” or protectors of the mountain, were aimed at stopping the construction of the biggest and most advanced observatory yet: the $2.65 billion Thirty Meter Telescope, or TMT, backed by the University of California and other institutions.

Law enforcement arrested 38 elders, mostly Native Hawaiians, which only attracted more protesters. Police withdrew months later after TMT said it wouldn't move forward with construction right away. Protesters stayed put but closed camp in March 2020 amid concerns about COVID-19.

The episode pushed lawmakers to seek a new approach.

The result is the new governing body, the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority, which will have a board of 11 voting members. The governor will appoint eight. Gov. David Ige hasn't set a date for announcing his nominees, who will go before the state Senate for confirmation. He said more than 30 have applied.

Palacat-Nelsen said traditional Native Hawaiian knowledge could help the authority determine how large a footprint manmade structures like telescopes should have at the summit.

“Do we take heavy steps? Do we take light steps? When do we take steps? What seasons do we take steps?” Palacat-Nelsen said. “All that type of knowledge is embedded in the majority of our stories, our traditional stories that were handed down.”

The board will have this expertise because one member of the authority must be a recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian culture and another a direct descendant of a Native Hawaiian practitioner of Mauna Kea traditions.

Central to the Native Hawaiian view of Mauna Kea is the idea that the summit is where gods dwell and humans aren't allowed to live. A centuries-old chant says the mountain is the oldest child of Wakea and Papawalinu’u, the male and female sources of all life. To this day, the mountain draws clouds and rainfall that feeds forests and fresh water to communities on Hawaii's Big Island.

Lawmakers drafted the law after a working group of Native Hawaiian cultural experts, protesters, observatory workers and state officials met to discuss Mauna Kea. Their report, which dedicated a large chunk to the historical and cultural significance of the mountain, formed the foundation of the new law.

Several kia'i who served on that working group support the authority. The House speaker has nominated one kia'i leader for the board.

But some longtime telescope opponents are critical, creating questions about how broad the authority's community support will be.

Kealoha Pisciotta, who has been part of legal challenges against TMT and other observatory proposals since 1998, said Native Hawaiians should at minimum have an equal standing on the board.

“You don’t have a real say. It’s designed to create an illusion of having consent and representation in a situation where we really don’t,” said Pisciotta, a spokesperson for the groups Mauna Kea Hui and Mauna Kea Aina Hou.

Lawmakers said the pressure to address Hawaii's telescope standoff isn’t just coming from within the state but also from the U.S. astronomy community.

State Rep. David Tarnas pointed to a report by a committee of astronomers from across the country declaring there’s a need to develop a new model of collaborative decision-making together with Indigenous and local communities.

“This is not just the Big Island issue, it’s not just a state issue, but I believe it’s a global issue,” said state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim. “I believe that the world is watching to see how we deal with this.”

The TMT matter, meanwhile, remains unresolved: Its backers still want to build on Mauna Kea, though they have selected a site in Spain's Canary Islands as a backup.

The head of the University of Hawaii’s astronomy program said the authority could help his own institution if it “stabilizes the whole situation” for Mauna Kea astronomy.

But Doug Simons said he’s worried the authority might not get up and running in time to renew the summit master lease and subleases.

The master lease requires that all existing telescopes be decommissioned and their sites restored to their original state by 2033 if the state doesn’t authorize an extension.

Simons said it will take at least five or six years to dismantle the telescopes and associated infrastructure. That means new lease arrangements must be ready by 2027 or the observatories will have to begin winding down.

“There’s no obvious way around this,” Simons said. He said he's pressing for the authority to be established as soon as possible to maximize time for negotiations and inevitable legal challenges.

Rich Matsuda, who works for W.M. Keck Observatory and served on the working group, urged the eventual board members to avoid being “stakeholders with narrow interests just trying to ensure that they get their piece of the pie.”

Tensions over telescope construction, he said, caused people to lock down and avoid discussing difficult issues surrounding Mauna Kea. The new law's prioritization of the mountain's well being may alter that, he said.

"My hope is that this gives us a chance, if we do it right, to change that dynamic,” Matsuda said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were donated to UAMS’s facility but they were allegedly stolen after they had been sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley, accusing him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.

New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects

New climate deal spurs hopes of more carbon storage projects

A project in the country's top coal-producing area seeks to pump the carbon dioxide produced by burning that coal back underground. The project is one of dozens nationwide that stand to get a big boost from tax credits in the new climate bill plus a share of $2.5 billion in funding for carbon capture and storage in last year's infrastructure bill. It's also part of Wyoming's vision of becoming a center for carbon capture and storage. The work near the Dry Fork Station power plant outside Gillette so far involves drilling two injection wells nearly two miles underground. Proponents of carbon storage say the technology is straightforward but others are skeptical it can ever be done economically.

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly

It's an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: workers in gloves and masks, spraying yards for mosquitoes. As climate change widens the insect's range and lengthens its prime season, more Americans are resorting to the booming industry of professional extermination. But the chemical bombardment worries scientists who fear over-use of pesticides is harming pollinators and worsening a growing threat to birds that eat insects. Federal officials report “dramatic” increases in illnesses spread by mosquitoes and other blood feeders, including Zika and West Nile viruses. At the same time, many beneficial insect species are threatened with extinction. Some experts say spraying should be a last resort, after removing breeding sites like standing water.

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

Officials: Loud 'boom' heard in north Utah likely a meteor

Officials say a loud “boom” was heard across areas of northern Utah and was likely a meteor. Reports of the loud noise circulated at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday, with people from Orem to southern Idaho posting that they heard it. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted that his office confirmed it was not related to any seismic activity or Utah’s military installations. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office wrote in a tweet that its lightning detection mapper likely picked up the meteor’s trail/flash, which officials said seemed to be confirmed by witness video in Roy.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.

Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals

Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals

New research suggests that a giant shark that roamed the oceans millions of years ago could devour a creature the size of a killer whale in just five bites. Scientists used fossil evidence to build a 3D model of the megalodon, one of the biggest predatory fish to ever live. They calculated that creature was bigger than a school bus and heavier than 10 elephants. Its gaping jaw allowed it to feed on other big creatures. The megalodon was also a strong swimmer that could have migrated across multiple oceans with ease. The research was published Wednesday.

Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

Deadline looms for western states to cut Colorado River use

Seven Western U.S. states face a deadline from the federal government to come up with a plan to use substantially less Colorado River water in 2023. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is expected to publish hydrology projections on Tuesday that will trigger agreed-upon cuts for states relying on the river. States face the threat of proposing additional cuts or having them mandated by the federal government. Prolonged drought, climate change and overuse are jeopardizing the water supply that more than 40 million people rely on. States acknowledge painful cuts are needed, but are stubbornly clinging to the water they were allocated a century ago.

Russian spacewalk cut short by bad battery in cosmonaut suit

Russian spacewalk cut short by bad battery in cosmonaut suit

A Russian spacewalk has been cut short because of a bad battery in a cosmonaut's suit. Mission Control outside Moscow ordered Oleg Artemyev back into the International Space Station when his battery voltage dropped suddenly Wednesday, barely two hours into the spacewalk. He hurried back to the airlock and hooked his suit to station power. His spacewalking partner, Denis Matveev, remained outside for another hour, before he, too, was ordered back in. NASA says neither man was ever in any danger. The spacewalk _ involving work on a new European robot arm _ was supposed to last more than six hours.

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

NASA's moon rocket moved to launch pad for 1st test flight

NASA's new moon rocket has arrived at the launch pad for its first test flight. The 322-foot rocket emerged Tuesday night from its mammoth hangar at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. It took nearly 10 hours for the rocket to make the four-mile overnight trip to the pad. NASA is aiming for an Aug. 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight. No one will be inside the crew capsule atop the rocket, just three test dummies wired with sensors. The capsule will circle the moon for a couple weeks, before heading back for a splashdown in the Pacific. The entire flight should last six weeks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News