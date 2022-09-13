 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fungal outbreak threatens tricolored bat with extinction

  • Updated
  • 0

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials announced plans Tuesday to list the tricolored bat as endangered — the second U.S. bat species recommended for the designation this year as a fungal disease ravages their populations.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in March proposed reclassifying the northern long-eared bat from threatened to endangered as it reached the brink of extinction. The northern long-eared and the tricolored are among a dozen North American bats afflicted by white-nose syndrome, which disrupts their crucial winter hibernation.

“White-nose syndrome is decimating hibernating bat species like the tricolored bat at unprecedented rates,” said Martha Williams, the agency director. “Bats play such an important role in ensuring a healthy ecosystem. The service is deeply committed to continuing our vital research and collaborative efforts with partners to mitigate further impacts and recover tricolored bat populations.”

People are also reading…

Bats give an estimated $3 billion boost to the U.S. farm economy yearly through pest control and pollinating crops, the government says.

White-nose syndrome has caused a 90% decline of tricolored bats since the disease made its first U.S. appearance in New York in 2006. Among the smallest bats in North America, they're named for the three distinctive shades of their brownish-yellow hair.

Their historic range includes 39 states east of the Rocky Mountains and four Canadian provinces from the Atlantic Ocean to the Great Lakes, plus sections of eastern Mexico and Central America.

The disease resembles white fuzz on bats' muzzles and wings. It causes them to wake from hibernation and search for food before spring, leading to dehydration and starvation.

The fungus causing the sickness thrives in the kinds of cold, damp spots ideal for bat hibernation: abandoned mines, caves and tunnels.

The rest of the year, tricolored bats roost among leaf clusters in trees and slip out at dusk to catch insects such as flies, moths and beetles.

Their sharp drop-off makes the bats more vulnerable to other threats worsened by temperature and precipitation changes linked to global warming, the Fish and Wildlife Service said. Among them are habitat disturbances and deaths at wind turbines.

When adding a species to the endangered or threatened list, officials often designate “critical habitat” areas where they can be protected. But the agency decided against that for the tricolored bat because habitat loss isn't causing its slump. And publicly identifying places where they roost might increase danger of vandalism or other damage.

The decision makes sense because the bats disperse so widely, said Allen Kurta, a biology professor and bat expert at Eastern Michigan University. They tend to roost and hibernate alone or with just a few others.

“As long as we maintain forests to provide adequate forage, they have what they need,” Kurta said. “It's the disease that's really killing them.”

A listing would prompt the Fish and Wildlife Service to work with industry, landowners and others on ways to limit harm.

More than 150 government agencies, tribes and nonprofits are researching how to stop white-nose syndrome and help bats recover, the service said. They are monitoring the disease's spread and effects while testing potential treatments.

A fix doesn't appear close, said Kurta, who attended a meeting of specialists in June. Among many ideas are using ultraviolet light and chemicals to kill fungus spores or limit their spread, he said, but it would be hard to apply them in the many sites where bats roost and hibernate. Scientists also are trying to develop a vaccine.

Most of the affected bat species give birth to only one or two offspring a year, meaning their recovery will require many years even if the disease is controlled, Kurta said.

The Fish and Wildlife Service will take comments on the proposed listing through Nov. 14 and conduct a public hearing Oct. 12. It will make a decision within a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

Nearly 300 demand South Korea probe their adoptions abroad

Nearly 300 South Koreans who were adopted by European and American parents as children are demanding that South Korea investigate their adoptions, which they suspect were based on falsified documents that laundered their real status or identities as agencies raced to export children. The Denmark-based group representing the adoptees also is calling for South Korea's president to prevent agencies from destroying records as they face increasing scrutiny about their practices during a foreign adoption boom that peaked in the 1980s. The applications submitted to Seoul’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission describe numerous complaints about lost or distorted biological origins, underscoring a deepening rift between the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees and their birth nation.

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

The Israel Antiquities Authority says it's acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago. It had long been in the possession of a Montana resident. Archaeologists said on Wednesday that the scrap of papyrus scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age. The antiquities authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. It's unclear how the papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael and was likely looted sometime last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, got to Montana.

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools

New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools. Education officials are taking action following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at nonpublic schools is equivalent to that of public schools, as required under New York law.  The guidance would apply to all of the state's 1,800 nonpublic schools. They would have the greatest impact on ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools, called yeshivas.  A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

Amid campaign, Mastriano's disputed dissertation made public

A Canadian university is making public Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s 2013 doctoral thesis about American World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York. The online posting includes six pages of corrections Mastriano added a year ago that in some cases don't appear to correct anything. Rival researchers have long criticized Mastriano’s investigation into York as plagued by factual errors, amateurish archaeology and sloppy writing. A University of New Brunswick history professor involved in reviewing Mastriano’s work there says he warned other faculty nearly a decade ago that it wasn't up to their standards. Mastriano didn't respond to requests for comment.

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. The rocket is the same kind Blue Origin uses to send paying customers on short rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.

NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for Sept. launch try

NASA fixing moon rocket leaks, hoping for Sept. launch try

NASA is replacing leaky seals in its moon rocket at the pad in hopes of launching it on its first test flight by the end of this month. Managers said Thursday they will conduct another fueling test to ensure all hydrogen leaks are plugged. If that test goes well _ and if the Space Force extends a flight safety waiver _ then NASA could take another stab at launching the 322-foot rocket in late September. Otherwise, the rocket will return to the hangar for additional work, delaying liftoff until at least October. A series of hydrogen fuel leaks and other problems halted back-to-back launch attempts last week.

Bill Gates: Technological innovation would help solve hunger

Bill Gates: Technological innovation would help solve hunger

Bill Gates says the global hunger crisis is so immense that food aid cannot fully address the problem. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released a report Tuesday documenting major setbacks toward shared global development goals, including food insecurity. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gates argues that innovations in farming technology, in particular, what he calls “magic” crop seeds are needed to reverse the crisis. The seeds are engineered to adapt to climate change and resist agricultural pests. Some scientists say that reliance on the seeds conflicts with worldwide efforts to protect the environment because they generally require fossil fuel-based fertilizers and pesticides to grow.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian soldiers burn Russian flag as they reclaim territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News