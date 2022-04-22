 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

  • 0
Bill Signings-Florida

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov. DeSantis has signed a COVID-19-linked bill requiring health care centers to allow in-person visitations, as the Republican announced he approved dozens of other measures passed during this year's legislative session.

 Rebecca Blackwell - staff, AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a delay of nearly a week, the Florida Department of Education has released two examples that it says backs up its rejection of dozens of math textbooks because they contained questions and exercises based on critical race theory or Common Core.

The state did not identify which textbooks the examples come from, but one appears to be from an advanced high school algebra or statistics textbook and begins with the phrase, “What? Me? Racist?” It has students work with data reported by an online test that researchers say uncovers hidden attitudes toward different races.

The other appears to come from a teacher's guide to a kindergarten or first-grade textbook. The lesson is entitled “Social and Emotional Learning - Building Student Agency"; students work together as they put the numbers 1 to 5 in proper order so they can “build proficiency with social awareness as they practice with empathizing with classmates."

People are also reading…

The state rejected more than 50 math textbooks — about 40% of those submitted. Despite the state's disapproval, under Florida law individual districts can still buy the texts if at least half their book spending is on approved material.

“It seems some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students," Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement when the rejections were announced late last week. The examples were released Thursday.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz, a former Miami mayor, said in a statement that Florida has long had a system for picking appropriate books, but it is being politicized by the DeSantis administration.

“What Florida politicians are trying to do now is ignore the judgement of professionals and impose their own political views (behind closed doors) on every parent and child in Florida,” he said.

The Common Core standards are benchmarks adopted by more than 40 states to describe what students should know after completing each grade. The standards were developed by the National Governors Association but became a frequent target of Republicans after the Obama administration pushed states to adopt them.

Opponents contend Common Core includes inappropriate curriculum that is being forced on states. Florida adopted Common Core in the 2000s under Republican Gov. Jeb Bush, who was a strong proponent. But it dropped Common Core in 2020 under DeSantis, who said it was being replaced by “Common Sense.”

Critical race theory centers on the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society. There is little to no evidence that critical race theory is being taught to K-12 public school students, though some ideas central to it, such as lingering consequences of slavery, have been.

DeSantis signed a bill Friday that bars instruction that makes members of a race feel guilty for past actions committed by people of that same race, and bars teaching that meritocracy is racist. It also expands language on requiring teaching on the history of slavery and racial oppression.

The state education department said that the math examples released Thursday are not an exhaustive list of problems it says were reported in the rejected texts by parents. If the publishers want to re-seek approval, they have two weeks to resubmit their books without the content the state found problematic.

The high school example centered around racism is based on data released by the Implicit Bias Test, an online set of surveys whose organizers say uncover hidden attitudes on a variety of subjects. It is operated by Project Implicit, which was founded in 1998 by professors from three universities: Harvard, Virginia and Washington.

The rejected textbook does not ask the students to take the Implicit Bias Test, but the surveys are readily found online. In the race test, participants are shown a series of photos of white and Black faces mixed with positive and negative words such as “glad” or “sadness.” In one round, participants are asked to press as quickly as possible the same letter when presented with a white face or a positive word and another letter when presented with a Black face or a negative word.

In the next round, the mixture is reversed — users press the same key when presented with a white face or negative word and the other when presented with a Black face or a positive word. There are more rounds where keys are further reversed. Using accuracy and speed, the organizers believe they can uncover a person's hidden bias to a particular race, if one exists.

In the example released by the state, students are asked to work with Project Implicit data that says younger and older people are more racially prejudiced than those in middle age and conservatives are more racially biased than liberals.

“If you want to teach your kid Woke Math, where ‘2+2=4’ is white supremacy, you’re free to buy any CRT math textbook you want. You just cannot force Florida taxpayers to subsidize this indoctrination,” the governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said on Twitter.

But Democratic Party Chair Diaz, a son of Cuban refugees, said the Republicans are trying to bend facts to their own narrative.

“Maintaining or advancing their power requires they control our lives and what we think. My parents did not escape communism in order to have their children live in another authoritarian government, plain and simple,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

Biden signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire

Biden signs executive order to protect forests from wildfire

President Joe Biden is taking steps to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Independent federal investigators say there are significant issues related to fire training at the U.S. government’s nuclear waste repository in New Mexico. The U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Inspector General also found that firefighting vehicles at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant were in disrepair from years of neglected maintenance. Federal officials say they're making changes to address the issues. The repository is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar program for cleaning up tons of Cold War-era waste from past nuclear research and bomb making. The safety concerns come as New Mexico's governor and others voice opposition to expanding the types of radioactive waste that can be shipped to the repository.

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Charlie Duke is part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon. Duke on Wednesday visited his Apollo 16 spaceship at a space museum in Huntsville, Alabama, to mark the 50th anniversary of his one and only trip to the moon. Only four of the 12 U.S. astronauts to who walked on the moon are still alive, and Duke stays busy with speaking engagements. Duke says he still has vivid memories from the journey, and he is looking forward to NASA’s upcoming return flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that’s at the core of the Artemis program.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Republican party is 'the MAGA party now'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News