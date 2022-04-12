 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

FACT FOCUS: Posts maligning Disney lack evidence

  • 0
AP US Disney Fact Focus

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Aug. 7, 2017, in New York. The Walt Disney Co.'s public opposition to a Florida bill banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade has led to a range of social media posts attempting to malign the company, falsely claiming it is sympathetic to pedophiles or predatory toward young children.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

Online posts are using flawed logic and false information to malign The Walt Disney Co. as sympathetic to pedophiles or predatory toward young children after the company publicly opposed a Florida bill banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.

Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have attempted to link Disney to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve highlighted Disney employee arrests as alleged evidence of a companywide problem. They’ve pointed to Disney prioritizing diverse content as evidence of the company “grooming” kids.

But these attacks on Disney, which have escalated across social media since the bill passed in late March, are misleading and not supported by facts.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

CLAIM: Disney has close ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring young girls to be sexually abused by him.

People are also reading…

THE FACTS: These claims are not supported by evidence. Social media posts in recent weeks have pointed to three different examples of purported connections between Disney and Epstein, none of which stands up to further investigation.

The first claim involves snorkeling trips that a Disney-affiliated tour provider used to run near Little St. James Island, a small private island in the United States Virgin Islands that Epstein owned.

“REVEALED: Disney Was Sending Kids To Epstein’s ‘Pedophile Island’ For ‘Snorkeling Trips,’” read one widely shared headline.

Posts pointed to a website titled “Magical Kingdoms,” which included a description of a 3.5-hour Disney Cruise Line affiliated tour that included a “snorkel stop” at Little St. James Island among other stops around the islands.

However, Disney confirmed in an emailed statement that the tour, which is no longer running, did not involve a stop at the island and had no relationship to it.

“The island, as well as another location, were included in the description of a third-party tour so that participants could identify the areas where snorkeling would be available," the statement read. "The tour had no connection to the island itself and Disney has never had plans involving the island.”

The second claim — that Disney has plans to build a theme park on Little St. James Island — also has no basis in reality. Disney said it had no plans involving the island, and an internet search reveals no legitimate news reports contradicting that. Modlin Group and Bespoke Real Estate, two real estate agencies who are marketing the sale of the island, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

For the third claim, social media users are sharing photos of Maxwell at a Disney-themed event in 1985 to suggest that Disney tacitly endorses someone who committed sex crimes against children.

But the photos don’t prove that. According to a photo caption provided online by the U.K.-based Daily Mirror tabloid newspaper, they were captured at a Mirror fundraiser at a private residence in the U.K., which involved the presentation of a check to the Save the Children Fund. The only link to Disney was that the event used a Disney theme — hardly proof of a Disney endorsement.

The photos were also captured before Maxwell met Epstein, according to her own recollection in a 2016 deposition, when she said she met Epstein in 1991.

The Mirror did not respond to an emailed request for comment, and Disney did not respond to claims about the Maxwell photos.

CLAIM: Authorities recently arrested 108 Disney employees for child pornography as part of a human trafficking sting operation.

THE FACTS: Four Disney employees along with 104 other people were arrested as part of a March 2022 law enforcement effort targeting human traffickers, child predators and people soliciting prostitution, according to Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which made the arrests. Disney employees 190,000 people, according to its 2021 annual report.

The suspects who told detectives they were Disney employees included a lifeguard at a resort, a food service worker at a theme park and two people in information technology-related positions, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a news conference.

One of the four was arrested for allegedly sending sexual images and graphic texts to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl, while the other three were arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a prostitute, according to Judd.

Disney did not respond to a request for further comment.

CLAIM: The CEO of The Walt Disney Company has been arrested for human trafficking in California.

THE FACTS: There is no record of any arrest of Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and the claim first appeared on a conservative blog that labels some of its content as satire.

A Twitter user elevated the blog’s false claim in March, writing that “The CEO of Disney was arrested, and not one MSM outlet is reporting on it.” The post received nearly 8,000 shares and more than 17,000 likes.

Chapek lives in Southern California under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to federal records. Sgt. Jeff Walker of the Los Angeles Regional Human Trafficking Task Force confirmed to The Associated Press that his office had not made any human trafficking arrests related to Chapek.

Additionally, a federal database search returned no such records. The Walt Disney Company did not provide comment on the claims.

Twitter later removed the widely-circulating tweet “for violating our rules” and suspended the user who first shared it.

CLAIM: Disney’s decision to incorporate LGBTQ themes and characters into its content shows that the company is “grooming” children to be gay.

THE FACTS: The term “grooming” is being used on social media to undermine Disney’s diversity initiatives, a tactic that also has been used at school board meetings across the country by parents who oppose discussions of sexual orientation in schools.

But that's a departure from the commonly understood meaning of grooming, according to experts, who say the term refers to specific tactics that sexual abusers use to initiate contact with their victims.

“Disney’s Obsession With Grooming Children Is Nothing New, But Their Openness About It Is,” read the headline of an article that discussed Disney’s efforts to incorporate LGBTQ characters into its programs.

“Groomer-Gate: 15 Times Disney Promoted LGBTQAI2S+ in Children’s Programing,” read the headline of a conservative blog post that was later deleted.

These claims operate on a false premise that sexual orientation and gender identity are imposed upon kids, Catherine Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel at the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign previously told the AP. “It comes from just a really fundamentally wrong position about where a person’s LGBTQ identity comes from.”

Incorporating LGBTQ characters into Disney programming also isn’t done to coerce a child into illegal activity. That would be a necessary feature to define someone’s behavior as grooming, according to William O’Donohue, a psychologist who studies child sex abuse at the University of Reno.

Grooming refers to the “deceptive process” by which a would-be sexual-abuser chooses a vulnerable victim, gains access to them and isolates them, gains their trust and often their family’s trust and community’s trust, and then desensitizes them to sexual content and physical contact before the abuse happens, according to Elizabeth Jeglic, a psychologist who studies sexual violence prevention at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

“The way grooming has been used in the media as of late does not reflect sexual grooming as it has been described as in the research literature,” Jeglic told the AP in an email. “Dilution of the term can be very dangerous because it is only now that we are starting to understand how predators use sexual grooming strategies to abuse children.”

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Scientists have calculated that a fundamental particle of physics has more mass than expected. If verified by other experiments, the results published Thursday in the journal Science would mean that the model physicists use to understand the workings of the universe may need to be revised. Researchers at Fermi National Accelerator Lab crashed atoms together over 10 years to measure the mass of fleeting fundamental particles called W bosons and were surprised by the result. They now wonder if there's an undiscovered particle that would account for the difference, or perhaps an entirely new phenomenon. 

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease. To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide. Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals' immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

As schools across the U.S. race to help students catch up after the pandemic, some are finding that figuring out who needs help is a challenge of its own. The disruption of online learning led some students to fall under the radar, missing homework and tests that usually help identify students who need extra assistance. Now, districts including New York City and Virginia's Fairfax County are ramping up testing to find students who are struggling. The results are guiding how they spend billions in federal relief, with many schools adding summer camps, extended school days and tutoring.

Chinese man sentenced for stealing Monsanto trade secret

A Chinese national who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing a trade secret from Monsanto while he worked in Missouri has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. Haitao Xiang, formerly of Chesterfield, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to 29 months in prison and fined $150,000. Xiang also will undergo three years of supervision upon his release from prison. In January, Xiang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit economic espionage. Federal prosecutors say Xiang transferred a trade secret to a memory card for the benefit of the Chinese government while he was an imaging scientist for Monsanto and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, from 2008 to 2017.

China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary

China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary

Philippine officials say a Chinese coast guard ship maneuvered for days near a research vessel deployed by Philippine and Taiwanese scientists to undertake a crucial survey of undersea fault lines west of the northern Philippines, causing concern among the scientists on board. A Filipino scientist told The Associated Press Thursday that scientists on the R/V Legend, including five Filipinos, proceeded with their geophysical research despite the presence of the Chinese coast guard ship in the vicinity of the Manila Trench from March 25 to March 30 off the northwestern Philippine city of Vigan. The Chinese coast guard’s proximity sparked concerns because the research vessel was towing a survey cable in the sea, a Filipino scientist told the AP.

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX has launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station for more than a week’s stay. It is SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA. The Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday. The American, Canadian and Israeli executives are paying $55 million apiece for the rocket ride and their stay. Their chaperone is a former NASA astronaut. Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station for decades. NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of nixing visitors.

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

U.S. government scientists calculate that levels of the potent heat-trapping gas methane rose at a record pace last year. Thursday's announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised new climate change concerns. Methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but it doesn't last that long in the air and isn't as plentiful. Cutting methane is seen as low-hanging fruit in the fight to curb global warming. However, for the second straight year methane levels in the air rose at record fast pace. This is despite the pandemic. Methane comes from energy use, agriculture and landfills and is also natural.

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Pouring it on: Climate change made 2020 hurricanes rainier

Human-caused climate change made the record-smashing 2020 Atlantic hurricane season even wetter. A new study on the record busy hurricane year found it was 5% rainier than it would have been had their been no global warming from the burning of fossil fuels. There were a record 30 named storms in 2020 and 11 of them — also a record — made landfall in the United States. The first study to look for a climate change fingerprint on an entire hurricane season found that the storms that reached hurricane status were 8% wetter. Scientists compared the reality to a computer simulated world without climate change.

UN: 18 nations have gone green on climate, raked in green

UN: 18 nations have gone green on climate, raked in green

Proponents of clean energy and thinks tanks have long said it's possible to reduce emissions and keep an economy growing. Now the latest report from the world's top climate scientists says 18 countries have done just that, sustaining emissions reductions “for at least a decade” as their economies continued to grow.

Watch Now: Related Video

Walmart boosts trucker pay to $110,000, leads industry

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News