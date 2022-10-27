 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Divers find bone believed to be human at receding Lake Mead

  • Updated
  • 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Divers have found more human remains at drought-stricken Lake Mead near Las Vegas, authorities said Thursday.

A National Park Service dive team confirmed Oct. 18 that a bone found a day earlier at Callville Bay was part of “human skeletal remains” on the Nevada side of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam, according to a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

"At this time, no foul play is suspected," the statement said, and the Clark County coroner’s office in Las Vegas was working to confirm the identity of the dead person.

The discovery marked at least the sixth time since early May that remains identified as human have been discovered in shallow water or on the dramatically receding shore of the lake. The water level has dropped more than 180 feet (55 meters) since the lake was full in 1983, putting it at less than 27% full today.

People are also reading…

A man’s body found stuffed in a barrel near Hemenway Harbor on May 1 has not been identified, but Las Vegas police said he had been shot, probably between the mid-1970s and the early 1980s, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Remains found May 7 at Callville Bay were identified in August as Thomas Erndt, a 42-year-old Las Vegas man believed to have drowned during a family boat outing in 2002. Callville Bay is one of several lake marina and resort areas.

Several more sets of partial human skeletal remains have been found since then — including on July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 — generally near a swimming area at the lake. They were not in barrels.

Seven states in the U.S. West and Mexico draw water from the Colorado River. Scientists attribute the drop in lake water levels to a warmer and drier climate affected by atmospheric warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies

Ash Carter, the Obama administration defense secretary who opened military combat jobs to women, has died at age 68. His family says he died after suffering a heart attack on Monday. In 2015, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts. The following year, he ended the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do. Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.

North Macedonia: 4 Ukrainians arrested at archeological site

Police in North Macedonia say four Ukrainians have been arrested on suspicion of illegal digging for artifacts at one of the country's richest archeological sites. Authorities said Saturday that the Ukrainians were arrested Friday at the protected Isar site, close to North Macedonia's southern border with Greece. Police say they also found two metal detectors, shovels and several excavated artifacts. Isar contains at least 200 graves and findings date from the Bronze Age to late antiquity. If convicted, the suspects face up to 10 years in jail.

Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?

Climate Questions: Who are the big emitters?

Who made the global warming mess the world is now in? More than half of the world’s heat-trapping gases comes from three places: The United States, China and Europe. And it piles up quickly at more than 2.5 million pounds (1.1 million kilograms) per second. In 2020, the last year for full national data, China spewed more than 11.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide (more than 10.6 billion metric tons), which is 30.6% of the globe’s carbon dioxide emissions. But scientists say just looking at last year’s emissions doesn’t really show who caused the problem. That’s because carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for as much as 200 years or longer.

Cell biologist from Duke named new president of MIT

Cell biologist from Duke named new president of MIT

A cell biologist who has spent the past eight years as provost at Duke University has been named president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Sally Kornbluth was elected Thursday by the MIT Corporation, the school’s governing body. She will officially take over on Jan. 1, succeeding L. Rafael Reif, who in February announced that he planned to step down after 10 years on the job. Kornbluth has been on the Duke faculty since 1994. She says one of he top attractions of MIT was helping students and faculty tackle some of the worl's greatest problems.

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

Advanced recycling: Plastic crisis solution or distraction?

The plastics industry says there is a way to help solve solution to the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the ocean, beaches and lands across the globe. It's a form of recycling where plastics are melted back down into an oil-like mixture and then shipped to factories where they're made back into raw plastic. But environmental groups say advanced recycling will not solve the plastics problem and will continue to enable the steep ramp up in global plastics production.

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

Endangered whale's decline slows, but population falls again

The decline of an endangered species of whale slowed last year as it lost about 2% of its population. But scientists warn the North Atlantic right whale still faces existential threats and is losing breeding females too fast. A consortium seeking to save the right whale said Monday that the population fell to an estimated 340 last year. That is a decline of eight animals from the previous year, when the population was initially thought to be even fewer. The whales are vulnerable to ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

Scientists honored for COVID-19 tracker, prenatal test

A scientist who built a global COVID-19 website received this year's Lasker award for public service. The Lasker Foundation, which gives out annual prizes for medical research, announced this year's winners on Wednesday. The Johns Hopkins University researcher was honored for creating the website to track COVID cases and deaths worldwide, and sharing the information with the public. A biologist in Hong Kong won the medical research award for designing a prenatal blood test that can screen for Down syndrome without an invasive procedure. Three other scientists were recognized for their work on key immune proteins.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News