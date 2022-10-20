 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cell biologist from Duke named new president of MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — While there were myriad reasons Sally Kornbluth felt pulled to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, it was the chance to help address some of the world's greatest challenges that played perhaps the biggest role, the school's new president said at an introductory news conference on Thursday.

“Maybe above all, I was drawn here because this is a moment when humanity faces huge global problems, problems that urgently demand the world's most skillful minds and hands," she said. "In short, I believe this is MIT’s moment. I could not imagine a greater privilege than helping the people of MIT seize its full potential.”

Kornbluth, a cell biologist who has spent the past eight years as provost at Duke University, was elected MIT's 18th president on Thursday by the MIT Corporation, the school's governing body.

She will officially take over on Jan. 1, succeeding L. Rafael Reif, who in February announced that he planned to step down after 10 years on the job. She is the second woman to lead MIT.

Kornbluth has been on the Duke faculty since 1994, and is currently a professor of biology. As provost at the North Carolina school since 2014, Kornbluth was responsible for carrying out Duke’s teaching and research missions; developing its intellectual priorities; and partnering with others to improve faculty and students.

It was her accomplishments at Duke that made her the clear frontrunner out of the four finalists for the MIT presidency, said Diane Greene, chair of the MIT Corporation.

“Dr. Kornbluth is an extraordinary find for MIT," Greene said, noting that the vote was unanimous. “She’s an exceptional administrator, widely respected for her ability to create an environment that breaks barriers, and importantly, enables every student, faculty and staff member to contribute at their highest levels. She is known for her judgment, plain-spokenness, and integrity.”

Kornbluth also pledged to keep MIT a welcoming and comfortable environment where everyone can reach their potential.

“I’m absolutely committed to building a more diverse and increasingly inclusive environment here at MIT,” she said.

Kornbluth already has one strong tie to MIT. Her son, Alex, is a Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science at the school. Her husband, Daniel Lew, is a professor of pharmacology and cancer biology at the Duke School of Medicine, and her daughter, Joey, is a medical student at the University of California at San Francisco.

She grew up in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, and has degrees from Williams College, Cambridge University, and Rockefeller University.

Climate Questions: What's going on with climate change?

Addressing climate change — a now ubiquitous term for the warming of the planet caused by humans emitting carbon dioxide and methane from coal, oil and natural gas into the atmosphere — is becoming exponentially more pressing, with the language of scientists, officials and activists becoming more serious with every passing year. The world will need to adapt to warming and its effects while simultaneously figuring out how to wean off fossil fuels as well as addressing who pays for climate damage. It’s in this context that the next United Nations climate conference is set to take place.

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. She’s a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.

DC sues chemical manufacturer over pesticide pollution

The District of Columbia filed a lawsuit Thursday against the company Velsicol Chemical, LLC, claiming it violated city environmental laws by polluting a major waterway, the Anacostia River, and its surrounding environment for decades. A complaint filed by DC Attorney General Karl Racine alleges Velsicol produced a pesticide that contained chlordane and marketed it to low-income homeowners in the city from 1945 to 1988, when the chemical was banned by the Environmental Protection Agency. It was found to cause potential health effects in humans, including tremors, convulsions and cancer.

Genetic twist: Medieval plague may have molded our immunity

Our Medieval ancestors left us with a biological legacy: Genes that helped them survive the Black Death likely make us more susceptible to certain diseases today. Scientists say in a study published Wednesday that's a prime example of the way germs shape us over time. But what helped people survive the bubonic plague in the 14th century led to problems generations later. It raised the frequency of genetic mutations that today are detrimental.  Some of the same genetic variants scientists identified as protective against the plague are associated with certain autoimmune disorders, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?

From incrementally rising temperatures and seas to an influx of natural disasters, the climate right now certainly isn't the same as it was before the industrial era. The average global temperature today has shot up between 0.9 and 1.2 degrees Celsius (1.6 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit) since 1850 according to estimates in the most recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Seas have risen by about 21 to 24 centimeters (8 to 9 inches) so far since 1880 on average, according to estimates. And extreme weather events are happening more frequently and more intensely. Humans are having to learn how to adapt to a more unpredictable climate.

Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?

Nations around the world are trying to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, with the world already having warmed at least 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since then. These small degrees and fractions of a degree represent a global average of warming, which obscures the extremes happening in some parts of the world that they also represent. As the planet warms, scientists say that climate-related catastrophes will get more and more frequent. Already, the world has seen devastating heat waves, floods and storms exacerbated by climate change.

Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?

Most of the world's population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven't been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out. As the rise of global temperatures and sea-level continues to affect the world with increasingly frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change?

Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

If mosquitoes love you, new research suggests it may be because of how you smell. A study published Tuesday finds that people who are “mosquito magnets” have high levels of certain chemicals on the skin that are tied to odor. Scientists pitted people's smells against each other in the lab and saw that the bugs swarmed to the same hosts over time. Bad news for the mosquito magnets: It's hard to change your skin acid levels. But some scientists hope the new research can help think up new ways to fight off bites.

