Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

A new lunar rover is under development by Lockheed Martin and Goodyear as NASA gears up for a return to the moon. Unlike the rover first used during the Apollo 15 mission built to last only a few days, the new lunar vehicle is being built for extended use. And this time, it’s not just for NASA. The lunar vehicles will need to withstand extreme conditions on the moon’s surface, where temperatures drop to -250 degrees Fahrenheit (-156.67 degrees Celsius) at night and rise to over 250 degrees Fahrenheit (121.11 degrees Celsius) during the day. The companies anticipate having their first vehicle on the moon’s surface at the same time as NASA’s mission, planned for 2025.