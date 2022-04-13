 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Board defends admissions policy at prestigious high school

  • 0
Racial Injustice-Schools

This photo shows Fairfax County Public Schools Monday, March 4, 2019 in Merrifield, Va. A federal appeals court has granted a request from a Virginia school system to continue using a challenged admissions policy while it appeals a ruling that found it discriminates against Asian American students. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a ruling Thursday, March 31, 2022 that Fairfax County Public Schools can continue to use its new admissions policy at the highly selective Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

 Matthew Barakat - staff, AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new admissions policy at a prestigious high school in northern Virginia does not discriminate against Asian American students and is not an attempt to achieve “racial balancing," a school board argued in its response to an emergency request filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by a coalition of parents trying to overturn the policy.

The group Coalition for TJ last week asked the high court to vacate a ruling by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to allow the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology to continue using its admissions policy while the Fairfax County School Board appeals a lower court ruling that found the policy is discriminatory.

In a response filed Wednesday in the Supreme Court, the school board insisted that its admissions policy is “race-neutral” and said the 4th Circuit was “entirely within its authority” to suspend the lower court ruling while the board appeals it.

People are also reading…

The board said the admissions policy does not set any racial quotas, goals or targets, and is administered in a “race-blind manner,” with all applications anonymized so evaluators do not know the race of any individual applicant.

“The district court simply slapped the pejorative ‘racial balancing’ label on a race-neutral measure to improve geographic, socioeconomic and racial diversity, without any basis in the record,” the board said in its response.

U.S. District Judge Claude Hilton ruled in February that impermissible “racial balancing” was at the core of the new admissions policy at the selective school near the nation's capital. It is often ranked as one of the best public high schools in the country.

Hilton also turned down a request from the school system to delay implementation of his ruling, but a three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit said the school board had met the legal requirements for a suspension of Hilton’s order while its appeal is pending.

For decades, Black and Hispanic students have been underrepresented in the student body. After criticism over its lack of diversity, the school board scrapped a standardized test that had been at the heart of the admissions process and opted instead for a process that sets aside slots at each of the county’s middle schools. It also includes “experience factors” like socioeconomic background.

The parents group argued in its lawsuit that Asian Americans, who constituted more than 70% of the student body, were unfairly targeted in the new policy.

The school’s current freshman class, which was admitted under the new policy, saw a significantly different racial makeup. Black students increased from 1% to 7%; Hispanic representation increased from 3% to 11%. Asian American representation decreased from 73% to 54%.

The school board said it will suffer irreparable harm if it is forced to change its policy now because the selection process for the incoming freshman class is already well underway. Final admissions decisions are due this month. “Overhauling the admissions process at this late date would be convulsive,” the school board argued in its response.

The case has been closely watched as courts continue to evaluate the role that racial considerations can play when deciding who should be admitted to a particular school. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a similar case alleging that Harvard University discriminates against Asian Americans in its admissions process.

The parents’ group said the 4th Circuit judges made a “grave error” in allowing the school system to continue to use its new admissions process.

“Every American should be offended and outraged by the arrogance of the Fairfax County School Board in insisting on clinging to its state-sponsored racism and discrimination,” said Asra Nomani, a cofounder of Coalition for TJ and the mother of a Class of 2021 graduate.

"We are confident U.S. Chief Justice (John Roberts) will make a decision on the correct side of history for equality under the law for all.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Scientists have calculated that a fundamental particle of physics has more mass than expected. If verified by other experiments, the results published Thursday in the journal Science would mean that the model physicists use to understand the workings of the universe may need to be revised. Researchers at Fermi National Accelerator Lab crashed atoms together over 10 years to measure the mass of fleeting fundamental particles called W bosons and were surprised by the result. They now wonder if there's an undiscovered particle that would account for the difference, or perhaps an entirely new phenomenon. 

With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

With aid to spend, schools look for students who need help

As schools across the U.S. race to help students catch up after the pandemic, some are finding that figuring out who needs help is a challenge of its own. The disruption of online learning led some students to fall under the radar, missing homework and tests that usually help identify students who need extra assistance. Now, districts including New York City and Virginia's Fairfax County are ramping up testing to find students who are struggling. The results are guiding how they spend billions in federal relief, with many schools adding summer camps, extended school days and tutoring.

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

Dolphins' playful social habits form bonds, but spread virus

While friendly close contact is essential to dolphin social bonds, sharing space and air can also quickly spread disease. To track a virus outbreak among East Coast dolphins, scientists are tracing the social networks of these playful animals in the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Scientists say a highly contagious and lethal virus called cetacean morbillivirus is one of the biggest threats to dolphins and whales worldwide. Human disruptions to marine habitats, including chemical and plastic pollution, boat noise and warming temperatures, weaken marine mammals' immune systems, leaving them more vulnerable to disease.

China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary

China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary

Philippine officials say a Chinese coast guard ship maneuvered for days near a research vessel deployed by Philippine and Taiwanese scientists to undertake a crucial survey of undersea fault lines west of the northern Philippines, causing concern among the scientists on board. A Filipino scientist told The Associated Press Thursday that scientists on the R/V Legend, including five Filipinos, proceeded with their geophysical research despite the presence of the Chinese coast guard ship in the vicinity of the Manila Trench from March 25 to March 30 off the northwestern Philippine city of Vigan. The Chinese coast guard’s proximity sparked concerns because the research vessel was towing a survey cable in the sea, a Filipino scientist told the AP.

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Battle over carbon capture as tool to fight climate change

Last year, Congress pledged $3.5 billion to carbon capture and sequestration projects around the United States, which has been called the largest federal investment ever by advocates for the technology. Advocates say that the technology is much needed if the world hopes to transition away from fossil fuels, and the United Nations' top scientists say it could be part of the solution. But environmental justice advocates and residents of legacy pollution communities are wary of the technology, with many calling it a “false solution.”

Chinese man sentenced for stealing Monsanto trade secret

A Chinese national who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing a trade secret from Monsanto while he worked in Missouri has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. Haitao Xiang, formerly of Chesterfield, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to 29 months in prison and fined $150,000. Xiang also will undergo three years of supervision upon his release from prison. In January, Xiang pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit economic espionage. Federal prosecutors say Xiang transferred a trade secret to a memory card for the benefit of the Chinese government while he was an imaging scientist for Monsanto and its subsidiary, The Climate Corporation, from 2008 to 2017.

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

U.S. government scientists calculate that levels of the potent heat-trapping gas methane rose at a record pace last year. Thursday's announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised new climate change concerns. Methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but it doesn't last that long in the air and isn't as plentiful. Cutting methane is seen as low-hanging fruit in the fight to curb global warming. However, for the second straight year methane levels in the air rose at record fast pace. This is despite the pandemic. Methane comes from energy use, agriculture and landfills and is also natural.

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

SpaceX has launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station for more than a week’s stay. It is SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab after two years of carrying astronauts there for NASA. The Falcon rocket blasted off from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on Friday. The American, Canadian and Israeli executives are paying $55 million apiece for the rocket ride and their stay. Their chaperone is a former NASA astronaut. Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station for decades. NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of nixing visitors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 58

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News