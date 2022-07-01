Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

Scientists have discovered the world’s largest bacterium in a Caribbean mangrove swamp. Most bacteria are microscopic, but this one is about one-third of an inch and can be seen with the naked eye. Scientists say it is by far the largest bacterium known to date. A biologist at the University of the French West Indies and Guiana found the first example of this bacterium clinging to sunken mangrove leaves in Guadeloupe. He also found the bacterium attached to oyster shells, rocks and glass bottles in the swamp. The researchers aren’t certain why the bacterium is so large.