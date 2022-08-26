 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Art from Microsoft co-founder Allen's estate to sell for $1B

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Some 150 artworks from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen will be auctioned at Christie's in New York this fall and are expected to bring in more than $1 billion in total, Christie's and Allen's estate announced Friday.

The works to be auctioned span 500 years of art history from Old Masters to the giants of modern art, Christie's said, adding that all proceeds will go to philanthropy.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. In his lifetime he gave more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

Highlights of the upcoming sale include Paul Cézanne's “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” completed in 1890 and estimated to sell for more than $100 million, and Jasper Johns' “Small False Start” from 1960, estimated at $50 million. Other details of the artworks to be auctioned were not released.

People are also reading…

Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s chief executive officer, said in a statement, “The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude.”

Jody Allen, Allen's sister and the executor of his estate, said, “These works mean so much to so many, and I know that Christie’s will ensure their respectful dispersal to generate tremendous value for philanthropic pursuits in accordance with Paul’s wishes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

Wind energy boom and golden eagles collide in the US West

The rush to build wind farms to combat climate change is colliding with preservation of one of the U.S. West’s most spectacular predators, the golden eagle. Scientists say the species is teetering on the edge of decline and worry that proliferating wind turbines could push them over the brink. Golden eagle wingspans can reach 7 feet — ideal for floating on thermal drafts as they search for their prey. But it also puts them in competition for the wind resources energy companies want. U.S. wildlife officials are encouraging companies to enroll in a program that allows them to kill some eagles in exchange for reducing eagle deaths elsewhere.

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

Its largest lake is so dry, China digs deep to water crops

With China’s biggest freshwater lake reduced to just 25% of its usual size by drought, work crews are digging trenches to keep water flowing to irrigate crops. The dramatic decline of water coverage in Poyang Lake in southeastern China otherwise had cut off irrigation channels in one of China’s key rice-growing regions. But state media report the crews are working only after dark due to the extreme daytime heat. High temperatures have sparked wildfires in southwest China, and factories have cut production as hydroelectric plants reduce their output. The drought and heat have wilted crops and shrunk rivers. This summer's heat waves started earlier and have lasted longer than usual.

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

For over 50 years, telescopes have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a place sacred to Native Hawaiians and one of the best places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state law saying Mauna Kea must be protected for future generations and that science must be balanced with culture and the environment. Native Hawaiian cultural experts will have voting seats on a new governing body, instead of being asked to merely advise decision makers. The shift comes three years after protesters blocked the construction of yet another observatory, jolting policymakers and astronomers into recognizing the need for change.

EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is set for Monday morning. The launch comes 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion. The entire program will have set NASA back $93 billion by the time astronauts are back on the moon.

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

The world's newest and most powerful space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released new images of the solar system’s biggest planet Monday. The Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights. One wide-field picture also shows the faint rings around the planet, as well as two small moons with galaxies in the background. Astronomers say they didn't expect such good pictures. NASA and the European Space Agency launched the space telescope at the end of last year. It's been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer.

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

Children of climate change come of age in 'Katrina Babies'

A new documentary, “Katrina Babies,” looks at how a generation of New Orleans residents coming of age after Hurricane Katrina, are reconciling with the catastrophic storm that transformed their lives. Edward Buckles, Jr., a New Orleans native who was 13 when Hurricane Katrina hit, directed the film. He interviews people who were children when the storm hit about the trauma they endured during and after the storm. The documentary debuts on HBO on August 24.

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists have created synthetic mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg and womb. The lab-created embryos mirror natural mouse embryos up to 8 ½ days after fertilization, with structures including one like a beating heart. Research on the synthetic embryos was published Thursday in the journal Nature and is similar to research published earlier this month in the journal Cell. In the near term, researchers hope this will provide a model to do research without the need for as many lab animals. The feat could also lay the foundation for creating synthetic human embryos in the future.

Watch Now: Related Video

California will save water by covering canals with solar farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News