AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Usually the call telling scientists that they won a Nobel Prize is received in private by the special few. Not in American physicist John Clauser's case. He was on a Zoom interview with The Associated Press when the call finally came and he asked if it was OK to talk with the Nobel Committee. Sure. Now the world gets a glimpse of what it's like to be told you are the ultimate winner. Spoiler alert: He already knew he won. Friends had called him earlier. It just took some time for the Swedish Academy of Sciences to get through to his busy home phone.