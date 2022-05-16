 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

AP PHOTOS: Lunar eclipse thrills stargazers in the Americas

  • 0

A total lunar eclipse provided a spectacular celestial show as it unfolded Sunday night into early Monday in the Americas.

The eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America were prime locations to see the eclipse, while partial stages were visible across Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Among those watching the eclipse where skies were clear were residents of Buenos Aires, Argentina, who bundled up in the chilly night and relaxed on blankets in a park to look at the event. In Caracas, Venezuela, some people brought laser pointers as a crowd gathered to watch.

The moon was bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours, one of the longest totalities of the decade. It was the first so-called “blood moon” in a year.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on the lunar surface. The moon was 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse -- around midnight on the U.S. East Coast.

People are also reading…

There’ll be another lengthy total lunar eclipse in November, with Africa and Europe being the best places to see it, but not the Americas. Then the next one isn’t until 2025.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable. Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wenders making a film about fancy public restrooms in Japan

Wim Wenders is making a film about high-end public restrooms in Japan. The renowned German director spoke with reporters Wednesday in Tokyo’s fashionable Shibuya district, where the dozen public restrooms are located. The facilities were designed by leading architects including Kengo Kuma and Tadao Ando, with the idea that a pleasant public restroom could counter the common expectation it had to be filthy. The Oscar-nominated director of “Wings of Desire” and “Buena Vista Social Club,” said the film's hero will be a sanitation worker who sees his job as a craft and a service for the people. Actor Koji Yakusho has been cast in the lead role. 

Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas'

Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas'

A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year. Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

Michigan profs push 'pee for peonies' urine diversion plan

Two University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee on peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols Arboretum, where they've been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom. It’s all part of an effort to educate the public about their research showing that applying fertilizer derived from nutrient-rich urine could have environmental and economic benefits. Love is co-author of a study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal that found urine diversion and recycling led to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and energy. 

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

When police were called to deal with a teenager in the throes of a mental health crisis, everything went wrong. Cedric “C.J.” Lofton had had a troubled life, and his final hours were horrendous — he was dragged from the porch of his foster home, taken to a juvenile facility instead of a mental hospital, and shackled face down until he lost consciousness. No one has been charged in C.J.'s death; the prosecutor in the case raised questions about nearly everyone involved in C.J.’s care, from the juvenile workers to the foster care system, and said this death never should have happened.

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin flown from Texas to a Florida Keys research center seven weeks ago has been moved to the facility’s primary dolphin lagoon. Thursday's transfer marks the male marine mammal's final integration into a “forever family” of other permanent dolphin residents. Ranger convalesced in a medical quarantine pool specially designed to increase his eating and weight, while strengthening both his immune system and his bond with human caregivers. He was rescued a year ago after being discovered stranded in waters around Goose Island State Park in Texas. When found, he suffered from an underlying respiratory infection and dehydration following his mother’s death.

NASA climate research scientist wins World Food Prize

NASA climate research scientist wins World Food Prize

A NASA climate research scientist who has spent much of her career explaining how global food production systems must adapt to a changing climate was awarded the World Food Prize at a ceremony at the U.S. Department of State in Washington. Cynthia Rosenzweig, an agronomist and climatologist, was recognized Thursday for innovative modeling of the impact of climate change on food production. She is a senior research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York. The $250,000 World Food Prize Foundation award recognized Rosenzweig efforts to draw together scientists from around the world from many disciplines to advance methods for improving predictions of the future performance of agricultural and food systems as the global climate changes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Under the skin: Ukrainians embrace tattoos amid patriotic outpouring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News