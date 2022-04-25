 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ancient goddess sculpture found by farmer in Gaza Strip

  • Updated
  • 0

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A Palestinian farmer found a rare 4,500-year-old stone sculpture while working his land in the southern Gaza Strip, ruling Hamas authorities announced Monday.

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said the 22-centimeter (6.7-inch) tall limestone head is believed to represent the Canaanite goddess Anat and is estimated to be dated to around 2,500 B.C.

“Anat was the goodness of love, beauty, and war in the Canaanite mythology,” said Jamal Abu Rida, the ministry’s director, in a statement.

Gaza, a narrow enclave on the Mediterranean Sea, boasts a trove of antiquities and archaeological sites as it was a major land route connecting ancient civilizations in Egypt, the Levant and Mesopotamia.

But discovered antiquities frequently disappear and development projects are given priority over the preservation of archaeological sites beneath the urban sprawl needed to accommodate 2.3 million people packed into the densely populated territory.

People are also reading…

In 2017, the militant Hamas group, which had seized control of the Gaza Strip a decade earlier, destroyed large parts of a rare Canaanite settlement to make way for a housing development for its own employees.

And to date, a life-size statue of the Greek god Apollo that had surfaced in 2013 and then disappeared has yet to be found.

In January, bulldozers digging for an Egyptian-funded housing project unearthed the ruins of a tomb dating back to the Roman era.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

Florida says math textbooks taught critical race theory

Florida has released two examples that it says backs up its rejection of dozens of math textbooks because they contained questions and exercises based on critical race theory or Common Core. One appears to be from an advanced high school algebra or statistics textbook. It has students work with data that researchers say uncovers hidden attitudes toward different races. The other appears to come from a teacher's guide. The lesson has young students work together as they put the numbers in proper order so they can build empathy. Democrats have blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration for the rejections, saying Republicans are ignoring educators and imposing their political views on students.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s.  Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism. 

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

Climate progress remains elusive for Biden on Earth Day

President Joe Biden spent Earth Day in Seattle, where he signed an executive order intended to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. The visit was intended to reassert his environmental credentials when he's been more focused on lowering gas prices that have risen during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Biden's more ambitious climate change proposals remain stalled in Congress, casting doubt on the country's ability to hit his targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He expressed frustration with Republicans and some Democrats for preventing progress and challenged them to get legislation to his desk. 

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

As wildfires intensify across the West, researchers are studying how scorched trees could lead to a faster snowmelt and end up disrupting water supplies. Without a tree canopy, snow is exposed to more sunlight. Specks of carbon from burnt trees also darken snow and make it absorb more light, speeding the melting process. Snow melting into rivers earlier than normal could leave less water flowing in the summer when it’s most needed. Researchers say the long-term effects of charred forests on snow could fuel the cycle of drought and wildfires, further disrupting how communities plan for supply water supplies in the West.

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change

Twitter says it will no longer allow advertisers on its site who deny the scientific consensus on climate change. The company said in a statement outlining its new policy that “ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis.” The announcement coinciding with Earth Day came hours before the European Union agreed upon a deal requiring big tech companies to vet their sites more closely for hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content. Twitter said it would provide more information in the coming months on how it plans to provide “reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations” its users engage in. Twitter already has a dedicated climate topic on its site.

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

Charlie Duke is part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon. Duke on Wednesday visited his Apollo 16 spaceship at a space museum in Huntsville, Alabama, to mark the 50th anniversary of his one and only trip to the moon. Only four of the 12 U.S. astronauts to who walked on the moon are still alive, and Duke stays busy with speaking engagements. Duke says he still has vivid memories from the journey, and he is looking forward to NASA’s upcoming return flight to the moon with its new Space Launch System rocket that’s at the core of the Artemis program.

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump

Independent federal investigators say there are significant issues related to fire training at the U.S. government’s nuclear waste repository in New Mexico. The U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Inspector General also found that firefighting vehicles at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant were in disrepair from years of neglected maintenance. Federal officials say they're making changes to address the issues. The repository is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar program for cleaning up tons of Cold War-era waste from past nuclear research and bomb making. The safety concerns come as New Mexico's governor and others voice opposition to expanding the types of radioactive waste that can be shipped to the repository.

Watch Now: Related Video

Macron defeats Le Pen in French election, promises change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News