Salvation Army receives first gold coins of the season

WATERLOO - The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is excited to announce the first gold coins of the Red Kettle season.

For years, anonymous donor(s) have been dropping specialty coins in the Red Kettles throughout Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Last year, 22 specialty coins were anonymously donated, including (12) 1 oz. US American Gold Eagle Coins. All specialty coins were auctioned off, raising an additional $22,789 for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

“As we enter the final weeks of the season, we find ourselves $143,525 away from reaching our Red Kettle goal,” said Katie Harn, Volunteer & Community Relations Coordinator. “We were overcome with joy on Nov. 28 with the arrival of two gold coins! Knowing, that once again, we will be able to host a coin auction for additional Red Kettle funds is a great feeling.”

The first gold coins of the season were slipped into Red Kettles at HyVee Ansborough and Fareway San Marnan in Waterloo. All specialty coins will be available for public bid beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26 through 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30. Persons may bid on multiple items. Final bids will be reviewed on the afternoon of Dec. 30 and winners will be notified. Payment must be made in full by cash or cashier’s check (preferred) by 3 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2023. If payment is not received by this time, those with the second-highest bid(s) will be notified.

Further information on the Red Kettle Coin Auction, including item details, pictures and bid amounts will be available on The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls website and Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. Bids must be received in one of the following ways:

• By email (preferred): Send your name, contact number, item, and bid amount to sawaterloocf@gmail.com

• By phone: Call (319) 235-9358 ext. 103 and provide your name, contact number, item, and bid amount.

• In Person: During business hours [89 Franklin Street, Waterloo]. Please note The Salvation Army has reduced business hours Dec. 26 – Dec. 30. The office will be open Tuesday – Thursday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Red Kettle campaign accounts for 30% of The Salvation Army’s budget for the coming year. Reaching our goal will allow us to continue providing much needed services throughout 2023. As this year draws to a close, we ask all to consider a year-end [tax-deductible] monetary gift.

Red Kettle bell ringing will continue through 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. To become a volunteer bell ringer, visit www.registertoring.com. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.