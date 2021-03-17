'Return to normalcy': Waterloo assisted living residents celebrate St. Patrick's Day after COVID-19 vaccinations

WATERLOO — A seemingly ordinary St. Patrick’s Day gathering Wednesday signified something deeper for staff and residents at The Rose of Waterloo, an assisted living facility.
“Today is kind of our return to normalcy — almost,” said Mitch Belfield, a facility administrator from Open Arms Health Care. “Maybe to an outsider it doesn’t seem like the biggest deal in the world. But for these folks and for us, it’s monumental. It’s life-changing stuff.”
COVID-19 caused Rose facilities — including other locations in Des Moines, Ames, Council Bluffs and Dubuque — to implement safety measures a year ago. They included not allowing visitors inside, requiring masks, screening staff members for COVID-19 symptoms and checking residents’ vital signs each day.
Administrators said the Waterloo location, which houses about 45 residents, saw no COVID-19 infections among residents. Two of the 24 staff members contracted the virus but stayed home and did not spread it to others.
Wednesday’s holiday celebration came amid loosening restrictions at the Rose. More than 95% of residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, having received both doses of Pfizer from events with Walgreens. About half of the staff is vaccinated, Belfield said, with some abstaining due to health conditions or pregnancy concerns.
Visitors are now allowed inside resident apartments. Gatherings like the St. Patrick’s Day event are permitted. Residents can leave their apartments to go grocery shopping or run other errands. Socialization is lifting the spirits of elderly residents who previously looked depressed during isolation, administrators said.
Soon, Rose officials hope they can lift even more restrictions, like removing plexiglass barriers separating people at tables. They want people to be able to meet with family members in common areas for meals or activities.
One resident visited Belfield every day before restrictions eased, excitedly detailing his post-lockdown plans. He went to Hy-Vee for a cup of coffee, then to Walmart for new T-shirts and a stereo. The resident said he was “going to go out and live again,” Belfield said.
“It’ll just feel like we’re a community again,” Belfield said. “This COVID and the quarantining measures — it kind of divides us a little. It puts us all in our bubble, you know? And for some folks, that is no problem. But for other folks, that’s part of the reason to come to a place like this.”
Board games, cards and Bible study sessions are long-missed traditions that can once again fill the schedules of Rose residents.
Themed word searches, green clover decorations and cupcakes adorned the space Wednesday. Live music filled the main room. One woman, 80-year-old Sandra Holdiman, looked forward to her upcoming birthday Friday. Her son is picking her up for a home-cooked meal, cake and cherished time with her grandchildren.
“We’ve been locked up for so long that I’m looking forward to getting out,” Holdiman said. “I haven’t seen my grandbabies and my great-grandbabies for over a year, so they’re all going to be there, so I’m anxious.”
Jeannine Dawson, 90, valued time with friends and family members who would visit. They were not too happy when visitors were barred from the facility, she said, and she soon felt the effects of isolation.
“I guess I realized that it had to be done, and so I tried very hard to tolerate it, which wasn’t easy,” Dawson said.
Gladys Rainey, administrator at The Rose of Waterloo, said the staff still organized activities for residents through the pandemic. They got creative with safe ways to play games, like hosting bingo in the hallways with six-foot distancing.
Bernice Cavanaugh, 97, was able to meet her kids outside to get groceries during the pandemic. She is grateful she found a way to still see her family.
“Of course at my age — I used to like to shop and all the other things, but I can’t do that anymore, so I’ll just do what I can,” Cavanaugh said.
Belfield said staff continued to provide a high level of care to residents, even with some added responsibilities. He called their commitment “automatic,” a fact he says speaks to the character of his colleagues. He looks forward to heightening opportunities for residents in the coming months.
“There’s not enough years left to be throwing one away,” Belfield said.