'Return to normalcy': Waterloo assisted living residents celebrate St. Patrick's Day after COVID-19 vaccinations

Soon, Rose officials hope they can lift even more restrictions, like removing plexiglass barriers separating people at tables. They want people to be able to meet with family members in common areas for meals or activities.

One resident visited Belfield every day before restrictions eased, excitedly detailing his post-lockdown plans. He went to Hy-Vee for a cup of coffee, then to Walmart for new T-shirts and a stereo. The resident said he was “going to go out and live again,” Belfield said.

“It’ll just feel like we’re a community again,” Belfield said. “This COVID and the quarantining measures — it kind of divides us a little. It puts us all in our bubble, you know? And for some folks, that is no problem. But for other folks, that’s part of the reason to come to a place like this.”

Board games, cards and Bible study sessions are long-missed traditions that can once again fill the schedules of Rose residents.

Themed word searches, green clover decorations and cupcakes adorned the space Wednesday. Live music filled the main room. One woman, 80-year-old Sandra Holdiman, looked forward to her upcoming birthday Friday. Her son is picking her up for a home-cooked meal, cake and cherished time with her grandchildren.