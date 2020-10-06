Residents host 'National Night Out' event at Gates Park

WATERLOO — Cam Campbell listened to her father’s stories about growing up in the Gates Park neighborhood. After playing outside, he could stop by someone’s house for sandwiches and water. He could find a Band-Aid if he got hurt.

It’s a sense of community Campbell wants for her son and other children.

Her vision led her to help plan an event with the Gates Neighborhood Association at Gates Park on Tuesday evening to celebrate National Night Out, part of a yearly community building campaign across the country that aims to foster camaraderie between residents and police officers. The Waterloo City Council officially recognized this year’s event at Monday’s meeting.

“I’m hoping that the event could help our neighbors learn who each other are and to strengthen our neighborhood, and to really be a village for our kids in the neighborhood,” Campbell said Tuesday, looking on at the kids playing basketball at a nearby court.

She wants parents to feel safe sending their kids to the park to play. She hopes neighbors will look out for kids and hold them accountable if they cause trouble.