Residents host 'National Night Out' event at Gates Park

WATERLOO — Cam Campbell listened to her father’s stories about growing up in the Gates Park neighborhood. After playing outside, he could stop by someone’s house for sandwiches and water. He could find a Band-Aid if he got hurt.
It’s a sense of community Campbell wants for her son and other children.
Her vision led her to help plan an event with the Gates Neighborhood Association at Gates Park on Tuesday evening to celebrate National Night Out, part of a yearly community building campaign across the country that aims to foster camaraderie between residents and police officers. The Waterloo City Council officially recognized this year’s event at Monday’s meeting.
“I’m hoping that the event could help our neighbors learn who each other are and to strengthen our neighborhood, and to really be a village for our kids in the neighborhood,” Campbell said Tuesday, looking on at the kids playing basketball at a nearby court.
She wants parents to feel safe sending their kids to the park to play. She hopes neighbors will look out for kids and hold them accountable if they cause trouble.
“They could go to their friend’s house if they scraped their knee, or if they were outside misbehaving, that somebody would hold them accountable and redirect them,” she said of her dad’s youth. “So I’m hoping we can get our neighborhood to that.”
Lt. Kye Richter of the Waterloo Police Department spent time with residents at Tuesday’s event, talking with 57-year-old Jay Jordan about the evolution of the neighborhood and business development in the area.
Building relationships in the community allows officers to better understand and respond to issues in neighborhoods, Richter said. He said it is important for police to drive with their windows down and walk around neighborhoods.
“As long as we do our job professionally, with respect, with fairness, and also with empathy, I think we can definitely bridge a lot of gaps, bridge a lot of hurdles, build that trust,” Richter said. “Trust is key when it comes to investigating crimes.”
Jordan said he respects the role of police officers, and believes time will allow residents and police to build a stronger relationship.
“We’re all humans; we’re not robots,” Richter said. “I think if we just show people we have emotions; they have emotions ... we have empathy for each other, we gain that respect.”
Jordan said he hopes residents will use local parks to get to know one another.
“If you don’t get out and meet your neighbors and get to know your neighbors, then it’s not a neighborhood — it’s anybody for themselves,” Jordan said.
