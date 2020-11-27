Residents ask Black Hawk County officials if they can plow weakening bridge themselves

DUNKERTON — Local residents are asking county officials to let them plow a Dunkerton bridge that would otherwise close during snowfall from infrastructure concerns.

The Wheeler Road Bridge, which crosses the Wapsipinicon River, sits between E. Dunkerton Road and E. Mt. Vernon Road. Residents who live north of the bridge use it to travel to Waterloo for work, school and other needs. The bridge could close permanently in as early as one year due to deteriorating infrastructure. It was recently given a three-ton weight limit that prevents the county’s motor grader from plowing snow on the bridge.

Black Hawk County engineer Cathy Nicholas said the county plans to close the bridge once it gets 3-5 inches of snow. County workers will put barricades on both sides of the bridge and close Wheeler Road until the spring, when the bridge would be inspected again.

Nicholas said her office submitted an application for the Wheeler Road Bridge to receive federal money that aims to fix deficient bridges in rural areas. The bridge was not selected for funding.

“We have no funds to replace this structure right now,” Nicholas said.

