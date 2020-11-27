Residents ask Black Hawk County officials if they can plow weakening bridge themselves

7 Day Forecast
DUNKERTON — Local residents are asking county officials to let them plow a Dunkerton bridge that would otherwise close during snowfall from infrastructure concerns.
The Wheeler Road Bridge, which crosses the Wapsipinicon River, sits between E. Dunkerton Road and E. Mt. Vernon Road. Residents who live north of the bridge use it to travel to Waterloo for work, school and other needs. The bridge could close permanently in as early as one year due to deteriorating infrastructure. It was recently given a three-ton weight limit that prevents the county’s motor grader from plowing snow on the bridge.
Black Hawk County engineer Cathy Nicholas said the county plans to close the bridge once it gets 3-5 inches of snow. County workers will put barricades on both sides of the bridge and close Wheeler Road until the spring, when the bridge would be inspected again.
Nicholas said her office submitted an application for the Wheeler Road Bridge to receive federal money that aims to fix deficient bridges in rural areas. The bridge was not selected for funding.
“We have no funds to replace this structure right now,” Nicholas said.
Nicholas and county supervisor Linda Laylin recently met with a group of residents to discuss their concerns. The residents brought their request to plow the bridge to the Board of Supervisors at the Nov. 24 meeting.
One resident said she has neighbors who are health care professionals. The neighbors are on emergency call at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, and they use the bridge to quickly get to work. Another neighbor has a child who needs bus services for school. The residents said they have a half-ton truck that can plow snow and is under the bridge’s weight limit.
Another resident worried that bridge closure would cause increased response time for emergency responders. He feared his property value would go down.
The residents said they would be willing to sign waivers of liability. Assistant county attorney Michael Treinen said the waivers wouldn’t fully protect the county from facing potential lawsuits. The county could get sued if bridge damage causes an accident, someone gets injured on or near the bridge or someone gets hurt if the bridge collapses.
Treinen said he will speak with the county’s risk manager to better understand possible legal challenges. The Board of Supervisors will then decide whether the residents can plow the bridge themselves.
