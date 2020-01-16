Reservations due for local food dinner
Reservations due for local food dinner

CEDAR FALLS -- The 2020 annual Local Food Dinner will be Feb. 5 at the Diamond Event Center, Jorgensen Plaza for Well-Being.

Tickets are $24 per person. Reservations and payment must be received by Jan. 22.  Reservation forms can be found online at https://ceee.uni.edu/2020-annual-local-food-dinner-reservations.

Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the dinner and program from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The event is sponsored by the UNI Local Food Program, Iowa State University Extension & Outreach, Cedar Falls Food Co-op, and Western Home Diamond Event Center. 

