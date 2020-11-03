Republican candidate Brent Dunlop challenges three Democrats for County Supervisor role

A Republican candidate is challenging three incumbent Democrats to become a Black Hawk County Supervisor, a role that includes overseeing the county budget, administering programs and implementing policies.
Brent Dunlop, 35, is a Cedar Falls resident with two young sons, ages 2 and 3. His first time bidding for a government role, Dunlop will be challenging Democratic supervisors Linda Laylin, Tom Little and Chris Schwartz on the Nov. 3 ballot. If elected, he plans to prioritize responsible budgeting, diverse manufacturing opportunities and funding for the Sheriff’s Office, he said.
“There is no agenda that I have other than representing taxpayers,” Dunlop said. “You won’t see me speaking out towards radical, socialist agendas. I won’t be involved in things that are not within the purview of the position, which is representing the taxpayers in taking care of county business.”
He said he supports the First Amendment — which protects freedom of speech, press, assembly and petition of government — as well as the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, or the right to bear arms. He is pro-life and supports President Donald Trump, he said.
“He has done what he told us he would do, which is bring us lower taxes. He’s created opportunities in all communities and created job growth,” Dunlop said of Trump. “I think it’s unfortunate sometimes the discourse that he uses, and I think that that can be divisive, and that’s one thing that I want to bring to the table is — we can find some common ground through discourse, right? Through some positive compassionate discourse.”
Running for office during a pandemic, Dunlop said he would limit the county government’s involvement in mandating behavior to stop the spread of COVID-19. He said state and federal guidelines should be enforced. He supported the County Board of Supervisors recent decision not to implement a countywide mask mandate, and he said he wears masks when businesses require it.
“That’s one thing that I don’t believe is in the purview of the position,” Dunlop said. “It’s an unenforceable mandate, and to expect our law enforcement to do that, it’s just — I don’t agree with that.”
Dunlop is reaching residents on social media and in person, asking them to support him.
“With the pandemic, there are a certain number of extra challenges as far as getting my name out there,” Dunlop said. “I have done a lot of door knocking, of course always carrying a mask with me and stepping away from the door after knocking.”
Dunlop hopes to use his small business background to bolster private enterprise in the county. A 2008 University of Northern Iowa graduate in finance and real estate, Dunlop owns FAW Construction, where he mostly fields phone calls, completes paperwork and oversees employees. He worked at John Deere for five years in supply management and new product development.
“With John Deere, much of my position was based on budgets and achieving long-term goals, making decisions amongst multiple parties where everyone has an idea and we kind of have to come to the best conclusion,” Dunlop said.
It’s an attitude he plans to bring to the Board of Supervisors if elected. The board meets every Tuesday morning at the County Courthouse. He referred to the five supervisors as a “team” and said he would respect decisions that do not align with his own values.
“I think it’s important that we do have difficult discussions, and that we don’t all agree,” Dunlop said. “That’s one of the reasons why I want to make sure I ran because I think that I bring a fiscally conservative viewpoint and I ask a lot of deep, analytical questions.”
Dunlop said diversity, inclusion and equity are priorities for him, and he plans to support groups that aim to implement economic opportunities or other programs in segregated areas. He said he would consider putting grant money and development incentives toward disadvantaged neighborhoods.
“It would always be a focus of mine,” Dunlop said. “It always has been a focus of mine.”
Dunlop said he is not defined by his Republican party affiliation. He does not print it on his political flyers, he said.
“My neighbor or a friend down the street or anyone in the community, regardless of how they voted — whether they voted for me or not — if they needed me or if they were in trouble, I’d be there,” Dunlop said. “And that’s the difference between our local politics and how I feel they should be, and kind of this social polarity that we have at the national level.”
The aspiring supervisor said he believes transparency and accountability should play a “major role” in government operations. He said supervisors should create published plans with goals that allow citizens to check their progress.
For now, Dunlop is focusing on winning the county supervisor race, but said he will keep an open mind about future roles in government.
“I’m an influencer and I’m a leader,” Dunlop said. “I think very analytically about a lot of things so I bring a lot of new and interesting ideas to the table and different ways of looking at things.”
