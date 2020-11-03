Republican candidate Brent Dunlop challenges three Democrats for County Supervisor role

It’s an attitude he plans to bring to the Board of Supervisors if elected. The board meets every Tuesday morning at the County Courthouse. He referred to the five supervisors as a “team” and said he would respect decisions that do not align with his own values.

“I think it’s important that we do have difficult discussions, and that we don’t all agree,” Dunlop said. “That’s one of the reasons why I want to make sure I ran because I think that I bring a fiscally conservative viewpoint and I ask a lot of deep, analytical questions.”

Dunlop said diversity, inclusion and equity are priorities for him, and he plans to support groups that aim to implement economic opportunities or other programs in segregated areas. He said he would consider putting grant money and development incentives toward disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“It would always be a focus of mine,” Dunlop said. “It always has been a focus of mine.”

Dunlop said he is not defined by his Republican party affiliation. He does not print it on his political flyers, he said.