Report: Black people, women allege most discrimination in Waterloo from 2010-2019

The commission is expected to close 50-70 cases per year by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Johnson said. She said the commission met the threshold set by EEOC, which is based on federal fiscal years. The commission did not close that many cases in calendar years 2010 and 2013, according to the report.

The commission opened 92 cases in 2018 and closed 72. In 2019, the commission opened 57 cases and closed 71.

Johnson said the commission aims to close cases within 18 months, but some last longer. She reviews complaint forms and determines which cases warrant investigations under civil rights law. The human rights commission can hire a third-party professional to hold mediation meetings between parties. If Johnson finds probable cause that discrimination occurred, the parties can have conciliation meetings.

The commission helped victims get nearly $1.6 million in economic relief from 2010-2019, according to the report. This included more than $985,000 from conciliation meetings and more than $674,000 from mediation meetings. Johnson said the data includes an estimated six-figure settlement in 2018 from private court proceedings.

More than $1.2 million of the settlements were in 2018, the report shows. Johnson said one of the largest cases involved a woman who alleged discrimination during her pregnancy.