Report: Black people, women allege most discrimination in Waterloo from 2010-2019

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Human Rights Commission examined 1,086 cases of possible discrimination and closed 838 cases from 2010-2019, according to a new report.
African-American residents filed 71% of the complaints to the commission during that time frame. Waterloo has 16.7% Black or African American residents, according to U.S. Census data. Women filed nearly 59% of the commission’s complaints, while U.S. Census data shows women make up 49.9% of Waterloo’s population.
Of the 1,011 cases where people reported sex, 596 were female and 415 were male. Of the 800 cases where people reported race, 568 were African American.
The main discriminatory action people complained about from 2010-2019 was wrongful discharge, the report said. That was followed by general harassment, unequal treatment or service, unequal discipline and promotion or demotion.
The vast majority of complaints were made against employers, the report said. Complaints consisted of 944 in employment, 121 in public accommodation, 11 in education and one in housing. More than 60% of complaints were made against private corporations.
More than 14% of complaints were made against health care systems and nearly 11% against retail stores, the report shows.
Complaints of discrimination in public accommodation can include people being followed in stores, accused of shoplifting or treated poorly when getting served at restaurants, said Rebecca Johnson, city human rights specialist.
People can file complaints of alleged discrimination based on one or more protected characteristics outlined in state and federal law. Race was cited most often in 36.5% of complaints, the report shows. Physical disability was cited in about 13.6% of complaints, and sex was cited in 13.4% of complaints.
Johnson works with the Rev. Abraham Funchess, human rights director, to remove barriers that cause racial discrimination.
“I don’t want to say that Waterloo is a racist community because there’s so many more positives than negatives of our community, but I would also not be truthful if I didn’t say we have more work to do,” Johnson said.
People who identify as female can file discrimination complaints under more protected characteristics. Johnson said women generally face more instances of sexual harassment than people who identify as male, and women can face unfair treatment during pregnancy.
The race and sex data are based on people who reported that information to the commission. It is not required for people to disclose, Johnson said, which makes the numbers not completely reflective of all the cases handled by the commission.
The commission is expected to close 50-70 cases per year by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Johnson said. She said the commission met the threshold set by EEOC, which is based on federal fiscal years. The commission did not close that many cases in calendar years 2010 and 2013, according to the report.
The commission opened 92 cases in 2018 and closed 72. In 2019, the commission opened 57 cases and closed 71.
Johnson said the commission aims to close cases within 18 months, but some last longer. She reviews complaint forms and determines which cases warrant investigations under civil rights law. The human rights commission can hire a third-party professional to hold mediation meetings between parties. If Johnson finds probable cause that discrimination occurred, the parties can have conciliation meetings.
The commission helped victims get nearly $1.6 million in economic relief from 2010-2019, according to the report. This included more than $985,000 from conciliation meetings and more than $674,000 from mediation meetings. Johnson said the data includes an estimated six-figure settlement in 2018 from private court proceedings.
More than $1.2 million of the settlements were in 2018, the report shows. Johnson said one of the largest cases involved a woman who alleged discrimination during her pregnancy.
The report said eight cases from 2010-2019 ended with successful conciliation. Another two cases ended with probable cause and no conciliation, which Johnson said happened when she could not get in contact with people who filed complaints. Another 66 cases could have had probable cause, Johnson said, but people who complained either withdrew from the process or found lawyers to help them.
There were 571 cases that were closed, transferred to another agency or did not have probable cause, the report said. Successful mediation happened in 21 cases.
There were 200 cases filed for discrimination on the basis of physical disability.
Johnson said discrimination against people with disabilities often involves employers who fail to properly accommodate workers. She said some companies do not have conversations with employees to learn how to help them.
Some workers recently filed discrimination complaints for disability because they got COVID-19 and alleged unfair treatment by their employers, Johnson said. This includes people who were told they would be fired for quarantining, and others who were told not to come back to work after doctors cleared them.
Johnson said the most rewarding part of her job is educating people and employers on why certain policies are discriminatory.
“That’s the reason I get up every morning,” said Johnson, who has more than two decades experience. “That’s the reason I’ve been doing this as long as I have.”