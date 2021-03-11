Red griffin, in-person meetings delay progress for police logo rebranding committee

WATERLOO — Progress on choosing a new Waterloo police logo faced some setbacks Wednesday, with requests by some committee members to postpone meetings and again consider previously voted-down red griffin designs.
The committee eventually decided to send six designs — including the top four highest-rated — to the Waterloo Police patch vendor. Maj. Joe Leibold suggested providing physical patches to each committee member to evaluate.
Three of the six designs sent to the vendor depict a creature that can be interpreted as an eagle or griffin. The other half reference the arched canopy of the Fourth Street Cedar River bridge.
Seven of the eight top-rated designs include an eagle or griffin, but other designs were sent to the vendor to expand options if printing unveils issues with certain logo proposals.
In-person meetings were suggested Wednesday by City Councilman Dave Boesen, a nonvoting committee member. He said seeing designs at City Hall would be more efficient than switching between logos on video platform Zoom. Police officer Spencer Gann motioned to postpone meetings until the committee can meet in person. His effort got support from other members affiliated with the police department but failed to pass.
Tavis Hall, committee chairman, agreed with other members who felt uncomfortable meeting in person because of COVID-19. He said maintaining Zoom meetings seemed to be the best way to ensure everyone’s safety.
“I think there’s real value in folks meeting face to face, and I wish as much as I’m sure everybody that we could all do that comfortably and safely and without pause,” Hall said.
Gann questioned whether the city instructed artists to abandon WPD’s current logo color scheme. At the last meeting, committee members developed revision suggestions to send to artists, who then provided updated designs ahead of Wednesday’s meeting. None of the top-rated designs Wednesday included the existing red griffin.
Hall said artists had red as an option, but were asked to consider replacing the red griffin with a yellow griffin — a compromise that was agreed upon at the last committee meeting.
Police officer Rhonda Weber said it “seems odd” the existing color scheme was not among the top-rated logos. She questioned why a logo with the red griffin was not being considered, holding up a piece of paper with a printed design. Hall said the specific design she referenced was never submitted.
The committee previously reviewed designs that included a red griffin. Those designs either did not get enough support or were revised by artists with committee feedback. Weber asked whether the committee could still consider the design, but committee member Teresa Culpepper said the artist did not meet the Dec. 26 submission deadline. Culpepper said accepting the new design would require the committee to re-open the submission process.
The committee plans to meet again. It could further narrow designs before submitting recommendations to City Council. A future meeting date was not set Wednesday.
The police logo rebranding committee was created by the council in August. Members are tasked with developing a new emblem for the department to replace the red griffin adopted in 1964. Some residents say the current logo resembles the Ku Klux Klan dragon. Supporters say the insignia represents vigilance.