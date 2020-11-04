Rebranding committee for Waterloo police logo looks for submissions, discusses costs

WATERLOO — The rebranding committee for the Waterloo Police Department insignia is accepting public submissions for new designs, members announced at their Wednesday meeting.
The committee was formed after the existing logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, spurred complaints from some members of the community. Police say the insignia symbolizes vigilance, while some community members say it resembles a Ku Klux Klan dragon. The rebranding group first met in early October to share perspectives.
Design submissions must be sent by Dec. 26 via email to contact@waterloo-ia.org. The committee will then score each design in early January, meeting Jan. 13 to review top designs.
Committee members are looking for highly visible designs to ensure officer safety. They are asking designers to consider adding the words “respect,” “service” and “vigilance” underneath the logo. Designers must keep the current shape of the logo patch. In accordance with the City Council resolution, members will first consider designs that include a griffin. If they cannot reach agreement on a griffin design, they will consider designs without a griffin.
“It’s actually a piece of safety equipment the officers wear,” Maj. Joe Leibold of the Waterloo Police Department said of the logo. “I don’t want it gray and black where you can’t pick it out in a group or a crowd.”
The committee’s 12 voting members include police department employees, local artists, activists and residents from various professional backgrounds. Four nonvoting members include at-large council members Sharon Juon and Dave Boesen, along with two students.
Support Local Journalism
The committee must give financial recommendations for redesign cost to the City Council by Feb. 1. The committee should provide its final recommendation for the logo by June.
Leibold estimated the total cost of replacing logos will be more than $150,000. That includes more than $61,000 in logo replacement for handguns, nearly $78,000 for uniforms, more than $11,000 for vehicles and some miscellaneous costs.
The replacement cost likely will be covered by taxpayer funds, Juon said, but she plans to search for potential grant money.
Some committee members initially suggested not replacing logos on handguns, since they are typically holstered and hidden from public view. But Leibold said he could foresee remaining logos being brought up in civil lawsuits in potential officer-involved shootings.
“I guarantee you that will be the first piece they bring up is that that symbol was removed from everywhere, but now it’s still on the firearm that shot my client,” Leibold said. “And if we get involved in an officer-involved shooting, that to me is going to be a key piece that will make $150,000 seem cheap.”
Unable to play video
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!