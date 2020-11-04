Rebranding committee for Waterloo police logo looks for submissions, discusses costs

The committee’s 12 voting members include police department employees, local artists, activists and residents from various professional backgrounds. Four nonvoting members include at-large council members Sharon Juon and Dave Boesen, along with two students.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The committee must give financial recommendations for redesign cost to the City Council by Feb. 1. The committee should provide its final recommendation for the logo by June.

Leibold estimated the total cost of replacing logos will be more than $150,000. That includes more than $61,000 in logo replacement for handguns, nearly $78,000 for uniforms, more than $11,000 for vehicles and some miscellaneous costs.

The replacement cost likely will be covered by taxpayer funds, Juon said, but she plans to search for potential grant money.

Some committee members initially suggested not replacing logos on handguns, since they are typically holstered and hidden from public view. But Leibold said he could foresee remaining logos being brought up in civil lawsuits in potential officer-involved shootings.