RAGBRAI route announced: Waterloo an overnight stop

WATERLOO — Thousands of bicyclists will bolster Waterloo's economy as RAGBRAI passes through the city in July on its annual seven-day journey across Iowa.
The July 25-31 event, the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. This year's 426-mile route will include overnight stops from west to east in Le Mars, Sac City, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and DeWitt. The ride will end in Clinton. Riders will come stay in Waterloo on July 28.
The organization announced the route Saturday evening from Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City, streaming the event virtually for online viewers. Tavis Hall, director of Experience Waterloo, attended the Iowa City event.
Hall said the event will drive people to restaurants, bars, nightlife, hotels and retail stores — all businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic. He said he expects a couple of million dollars in tourism revenue from RAGBRAI.
"Assuming we can do it safely and responsibly, it couldn't be a better time," Hall said.
Waterloo joined other overnight stops in making a video showcasing its qualities. The video, played to viewers Saturday, had a Prince theme with references to the song, "Purple Rain."
Event hosts said Waterloo is the expected spot for the year's pie-eating contest.
Cedar Valley employer VGM Group will sponsor the overnight stop in Waterloo, Hall said. The company planned to sponsor the event last year before the cancellation.
Experience Waterloo will work with RAGBRAI organizers to ensure riders are safe during COVID-19, Hall said. He said he is communicating with the Black Hawk County Health Department to create standards for riders who visit.
Waterloo is the biggest stop on the 2021 route, and Hall thinks riders will benefit from seeing the mix of the city's communities. He said Waterloo residents form a "mosaic" of "big-hearted folks."
"Our hope is that it's not just folks pedaling through on roads and crashing for the night over at Exchange Park, but it's people really taking the opportunity to engage with our community, and our community taking the opportunity to engage with these riders," Hall said.
The city will be looking for hundreds of volunteers to help prepare campgrounds and downtown festival grounds, work along the route, welcome people to Waterloo and clean up afterwards, Hall said. Recruitment efforts are expected to start in March or April.
Longtime RAGBRAI organizer TJ Juskiewicz cut ties with the ride's sponsor in October 2019, starting up his own competing bicycle journey called Iowa's Ride. The competing ride is scheduled for July 18-24, the website shows.
RAGBRAI doubled the money it gives to host cities after Juskiewicz's departure. Waterloo will get $15,000 to help cover the cost of overnight riders staying at Exchange Park campsites, Hall said.
The last time RAGBRAI made an overnight stop in Waterloo was July 29, 2010, when it returned after a 25-year hiatus. The main activity area was at Lost Island Water Park, but shuttle buses ferried riders to downtown attractions. Hall said 2021 riders can expect "a ton of progress since the last time folks may have rode through city limits."
The ride also overnighted in Waterloo in 1985 and 1974.
Riders last spent the night in Cedar Falls in 2015. That stay centered around the UNI-Dome. The city also hosted overnights in 2007, 1998 and 1989.
Waverly was an overnight destination in 2014, 1999 and 1980.
People who want to participate in RAGBRAI can use the organization's online registration guide to learn how to sign up.