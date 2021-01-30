RAGBRAI route announced: Waterloo an overnight stop

Event hosts said Waterloo is the expected spot for the year's pie-eating contest.

Cedar Valley employer VGM Group will sponsor the overnight stop in Waterloo, Hall said. The company planned to sponsor the event last year before the cancellation.

Experience Waterloo will work with RAGBRAI organizers to ensure riders are safe during COVID-19, Hall said. He said he is communicating with the Black Hawk County Health Department to create standards for riders who visit.

Waterloo is the biggest stop on the 2021 route, and Hall thinks riders will benefit from seeing the mix of the city's communities. He said Waterloo residents form a "mosaic" of "big-hearted folks."

"Our hope is that it's not just folks pedaling through on roads and crashing for the night over at Exchange Park, but it's people really taking the opportunity to engage with our community, and our community taking the opportunity to engage with these riders," Hall said.