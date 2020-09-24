Protesters march at UNI after no officers indicted for Breonna Taylor killing

“Black women have never been respected in this country, and have never been protected,” Hill said. “That’s kind of what our system was founded on. ... There just needs to be a whole reform in our system.”

Hill organized the march with her friend and soccer teammate, 21-year-old student Genevieve Cruz, who said she is “speechless” that no one was held accountable for Taylor’s killing.

“It angers me because that could be Johnnie, you know?” Cruz said. “You have to put it into your perspective — who could it be in your life?”

Student Laura Roman-Jimenez, 22, works on various committees at UNI to improve diversity and equity on campus. As supporters of President Donald Trump drove through campus in trucks, revving their engines and shouting expletives Thursday, Roman-Jimenez stood facing them.

“What else can you do but do something?” Roman-Jimenez said. “It’s not exactly like it really pushes me to fight harder, but if I won’t, then who will, you know?”