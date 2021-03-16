Proposed Dollar General store near Waterloo attractions fails to get City Council approval

Councilman Ray Feuss said he did not want Dollar General to be the first impression of Waterloo for visitors. He said Waterloo already struggles with its perception among outsiders. Feuss said he noticed a lack of upkeep at other Dollar General stores in Waterloo.

Councilwoman Sharon Juon said the theme park will be a “huge tourist attraction” throughout the Midwest, serving as a “front door to Waterloo” for visitors. She said she did not want Dollar General to be visitors’ first impression.

Amos said he felt the council’s criticism of Dollar General contradicted its stance on another recent development. The council voted 5-2 Feb. 1 to approve a housing development at the south end of Fairfield Street in Waterloo. The project got pushback from neighbors.

Morrissey said he agreed with Amos about a “double standard” on development approvals.

Boesen added he was concerned about the store’s entrance location, which would sit along a 45 mph curve.