Police look to arrest Waterloo suspect who allegedly assaulted spouse
Police look to arrest Waterloo suspect who allegedly assaulted spouse

WATERLOO — Waterloo Police are seeking an arrest warrant for someone who allegedly assaulted their spouse Saturday night.

clip art squad cars

The incident happened in the 300 block of Oak Avenue in Waterloo shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police records show the victim, a 38-year-old man and Waterloo resident, suffered a minor injury. Police did not yet release the name of the alleged suspect in the case.

Police said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during the alleged assault. The suspect could be arrested on pending charges of domestic abuse, assault and violating a court order, police records show.

