Police investigate Sunday night gunfire in Waterloo
WATELROO – Waterloo police are investigating a string of back-to-back shootings overnight that damaged vehicles and a home.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the area of Lincoln and West Parker streets around 10:49 p.m. Sunday for a report of gunfire. Police found three vehicles were struck by bullets, and authorities found spent shell casings in the area.

While they were investigating that attack, neighbors called at about 10:56 p.m. to report gunshots about two miles away in the area of Rhey and Fowler streets. One house was struck by gunfire, according to police.

The shootings came a less than a day after one person was shot and killed in downtown Waterloo.  Police responding to shots found a man collapsed in the 300 block of West Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital, and no arrests have been made.

It wasn’t known if the shootings are related.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

