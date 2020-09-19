Police investigate armed robbery at Waterloo hotel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A suspect allegedly robbed four people at gunpoint shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel, 2056 La Porte Road.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the victims, according to the incident report. The victims include two 18-year-old Waterloo residents, one of whom reported the alleged robbery to police. The suspect entered the hotel without force, the report said.

Waterloo Police said the suspect was not arrested at the scene. The suspect drove a blue 2002 Toyota Camry with Iowa license plate HCV399, according to the incident report.

The investigation is ongoing, the report said.

