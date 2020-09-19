 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigate armed robbery at Waterloo hotel
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Police investigate armed robbery at Waterloo hotel

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A suspect allegedly robbed four people at gunpoint shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel, 2056 La Porte Road.

The suspect was an acquaintance of the victims, according to the incident report. The victims include two 18-year-old Waterloo residents, one of whom reported the alleged robbery to police. The suspect entered the hotel without force, the report said.

Waterloo Police said the suspect was not arrested at the scene. The suspect drove a blue 2002 Toyota Camry with Iowa license plate HCV399, according to the incident report.

The investigation is ongoing, the report said.

clip art crime
0 comments
0
3
1
3
3

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Beta eyes the Texas Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News