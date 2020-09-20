Police continue search for suspects in armed robbery at Waterloo hotel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Police are still looking for suspects who allegedly robbed four people at gunpoint around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Quality Inn & Suites hotel, 2056 La Porte Road.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old Waterloo resident, told police he walked to the hotel with friends to meet two girls, according to an incident report. He told police he knew one of the girls from social media app Snapchat.

When the four victims arrived at the hotel room, several men emerged from either the bathroom or closet holding up guns, victims told police. One victim snuck out of the room to call police.

Another victim told police he drove his mother’s car to the hotel. He said the suspects took the car, keys, as well as all the victims’ phones and money. The victim said the girls drove him around to look for the suspects after the robbery.

The victim’s mother found her car in the Camelot Apartments parking lot in Waterloo, the report said. Nothing was taken from inside the car.

The suspects were an acquaintance of the victims, according to the incident report. The report said the suspects entered the hotel without force.

The suspects drove a blue 2002 Toyota Camry with Iowa license plate HCV399, according to the report.

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Police at 319-291-2515.

